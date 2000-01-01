Calculate, track and report on GHG emissions
Prepare emissions data for audit and track decarbonization progress in one system with emissions management software from IBM Envizi
Emissions management

As a sustainability or environment professional, you must have confidence that your emissions calculations conform to global standards including the GHG Protocol. Oftentimes, manual calculations and spreadsheets create confusion due to challenges tracking and comparing progress over time as well as from a lack of an audit trail.

With emissions management software from IBM Envizi, you can calculate, track and report on your Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions data at a granular level.

This is why organizations like Downer use IBM Envizi’s emissions management software products to track and measure carbon output, and unlock decarbonization insights.

What you can achieve

Supports multicurrency and metric reporting while enabling easy conversion to standard units for simplified reporting.

 Manage and track performance

Set GHG emissions-reduction targets and track performance against them—all in a few clicks.

 Simplify audit and assurance

Provide login access for auditors to a robust system that contains relevant supporting data, documents and audit trails.

Built on the GHG Protocol

GHG Protocol

This tool has been reviewed by the World Resources Institute for conformance with the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard.
Next steps

Learn more about how IBM Envizi, a SaaS solution can simplify the capture, consolidation, management, analysis and reporting of your ESG data.

