Home Asset management Environmental Intelligence Suite Custom climate adaptation solutions
Build data models and applications for your enterprise's climate solutions
Try it for free Book a live demo
Graphic illustration representing the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite custom solutions
Develop climate apps to fit your business needs

The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite Solutions Builder is a modeling framework and application development tool that allows you to combine accurate weather, geospatial, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and industry-specific data, so you can build custom climate adaptation solutions that fit the needs of your enterprise.

The app builder provides tools to create custom dashboards and intelligent, informed workflows, whether you are working to deploy renewable energy solutions, reduce greenhouse gas emissions or plan your business practices to mitigate against the impacts of climate change. 
Environmental intelligence is business intelligence
What you get
Build easily Use the dashboard interface to track metrics and make the most of the built-in connectors and rules engine in the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite.
Import custom data Combine IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite data with other data sets by using OpenAPI standards to create custom tools.
Enhance data modeling Get clear insights by creating and revising your own data models with the modeling framework in the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite.
Industry add-ons Renewables forecasting

Forecast weather conditions that affect wind and solar operations, so you can plan for reliable and resilient clean energy operations.

Vegetation management

Use vegetation monitoring and condition-based alerts to maximize the efficiency of your power line maintenance and land management.

 Outage prediction

Reduce outages, minimize disruptions and optimize restoration efforts by using machine-learning prediction models.

 Crop yield and health

Analyze and identify environmental factors that might reduce crop yield and agricultural production, so you can take timely corrective action and optimize land use. 

Related features

APIs and developer solutions 

A robust catalog of cloud-based, industry-standard APIs provides accurate and precise hyperlocal weather data and imagery. 

 Monitoring services

Weather-decision technologies built with advanced analytics help you better predict how and when weather will affect your business.

 Geospatial AI

Detect and mitigate the impact of climate change on your enterprise using artificial intelligence and high-resolution satellite imagery

Climate risk insight

Gain climate intelligence with analysis tools such as hazard breakdown, MVaR, geographical data, and risk severity level to help safeguard your business assets.

Take the next step

Interested in learning more about how the Environmental Intelligence Suite can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events? Explore features in a free trial or request your personalized Environmental Intelligence Suite demo.

 Try it for free Book a live demo
More ways to explore See pricing details Read documentation Discover IBM Business Partners Find support Explore resources Join the community