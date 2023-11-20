Do you want an easier way to manage your IBM ELA license deployment tracking and reporting requirements? Check out the Enterprise Software Management Tool, better known as ESMT! The ESMT web application is your answer for eliminating error-prone spreadsheets and streamlining your reporting to IBM!
No charge and easy to use – this web application is managed by IBM for your unique contract.
Ability to see current and historical catalog deployments and licenses remaining.
Simpler and more accurate reporting for catalogs and substitutions according to your contract terms.
A unique, custom site for your ELA contracts, providing access for your designated users 24x7.
Support for all your potential contract types such as catalog, substitution, and fixed.
Complete picture of catalog content, usage, remaining catalog cap, and substitution activity, including contract consumption by product, giving you a clear understanding of usage to maximize the value of the contract.
Real-time view of all in-progress and completed deployments and substitutions via the ESMT interface, or via exports for a more in-depth review.
Automated reminders when your reporting is due, based on your contract terms.
“One click” capability to report to IBM instead of using spreadsheets.
Optional deployment approval workflow and controls.
Ability to manage and submit product substitutions without relying on email.
Substitution calculator to help ensure substitution validity.
Long-term access to usage and deployments of current and archived contracts with the ability to export.
Reporting and usage data that remains available regardless of employee attrition.
How can ESMT help manage my contract type?