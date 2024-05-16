H2O Driverless AI removes many of the significant barriers that prevent organizations from adopting machine learning, performing the function of an expert data scientist and adding more power to both novice and expert teams.



H2O Driverless AI is most powerful when run on IBM Power Systems, which are capable of supporting the intense data processing and memory requirements of these workloads.



Driverless technology removes the need to do extensive and costly feature engineering upfront, in addition to automating model validation and tuning. H2O.ai serves a network of over 200,000 data scientists with its open-source machine learning platform.