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Docling for IBM watsonx

Convert documents into structured data for AI

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Overview

Your data is trapped in complex documents

Docling for IBM watsonx® is a document intelligence tool that turns complex, unstructured documents into structured, AI-ready data. It converts PDFs, images, slide decks and other formats into outputs that search, RAG and agent workflows can use more effectively, helping teams get more accurate and reliable results.

Built on the open source Docling toolkit developed by IBM, Docling for IBM watsonx gives teams a faster way to move from experimentation to production through a managed service. It also offers simple UI and API access for automated document processing. 

Features

Everything you need to prepare documents for AI

Turn raw documents into structured formats like Markdown, JSON and HTML that are easier for search, RAG and agent workflows to use. With cleaner, more consistent inputs, teams can improve retrieval quality and get more accurate, reliable results from downstream AI systems.

Structured Outputs for AI

Basic extraction can strip away the structure that makes a document understandable. Docling is designed to retain context like layout, hierarchy, tables and reading order so the original document’s meaning remains intact.

Preserves document structure

Process PDFs, images, slide decks, forms, spreadsheets, audio files and more in a single platform. Instead of stitching together multiple approaches, teams can work with many types of formats in a more consistent way, reducing tool sprawl and simplifying how content moves into AI workflows.

Work with documents across many formats

Start quickly in the UI to upload documents, test conversion settings and inspect results. When you’re ready to scale, use the API to embed and automate document processing across applications, data pipelines and AI workflows.

Simple access for teams and developers

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Use cases

Put your enterprise knowledge to work

Document conversion

Convert PDFs, images, presentations, forms and more into structured outputs for downstream AI use.
Information extraction

Extract the fields that you need from unstructured documents into standardized formats for easy AI use.
Data preparation

Clean, structure, chunk, enrich and validate document content for reliable use in AI applications and workflows.
Document understanding

Analyze and preserve the structure, layout and meaning of complex documents so AI systems can better interpret them.
RAG

Improve retrieval quality by turning documents into structured, chunk-ready content for RAG pipelines.
Enterprise search

Help users find the right content by converting documents into search-ready data for better indexing and retrieval.
Agent workflows

Enable AI agents to act more reliably with inputs they can interpret and use more effectively.
LLM fine-tuning

Improve training data quality by converting raw data into cleaner, standardized outputs at scale.

Open at the core

Docling started as an open source toolkit developed by IBM and donated to the Linux Foundation. Today, it’s a community-driven project with more than 40 million downloads and ongoing contributions from IBM. 
 
Docling for IBM watsonx builds on this foundation delivered as a managed service for teams who want a faster path to production. 

 Learn more about the open source Docling toolkit

Pricing

Explore pricing

Docling for IBM watsonx pricing is based on Resource Units, or RUs, to make usage simple across different document types.
1 RU equals 1,000 pages or objects (for files like PDFs, images, or slides) or 50 million characters (for files like plain text or spreadsheets).
Next steps

Try Docling for IBM watsonx free for 30 days, with 5,000 pages included and complete access to all features. After that, you can continue with pay-as-you-go pricing at $4 per 1,000 pages or subscribe annually.

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*Docling is a trademark of LF Projects, LLC. For more information about Docling, see docling.ai.