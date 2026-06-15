Docling for IBM watsonx® is a document intelligence tool that turns complex, unstructured documents into structured, AI-ready data. It converts PDFs, images, slide decks and other formats into outputs that search, RAG and agent workflows can use more effectively, helping teams get more accurate and reliable results.

Built on the open source Docling toolkit developed by IBM, Docling for IBM watsonx gives teams a faster way to move from experimentation to production through a managed service. It also offers simple UI and API access for automated document processing.