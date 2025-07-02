Turn ideas into high-impact code with DevOps Solution Workbench

Unify architecture, design and code together in a single intelligent platform

A person taking notes on a tablet standing next to a person working on a computer

Powered by AI. Built for innovation.

Utilize AI-driven insights to design secure, scalable, and resilient architectures that serve as the foundation for high-performance software. Make informed, strategic development decisions in consistency with business objectives. 
Faster time-to-market

Speed up development with composable software architecture and AI-driven automation, ensuring fit-to-market efficiency.
Future-proof with no vendor lock-ins

Build cloud-native solutions without proprietary runtime restrictions—no vendor lock-in, enabling continuous technology adoption.
Superior code quality and consistency 

Generate well-structured, domain-aware code reducing bugs, inefficiencies and long-term technical debt. Free up engineering resources to focus on high-value innovation. 
Streamlined architecture and design

Capture business capabilities and translate them into structured system and implementation designs.
Real stories. Real impact. 30% increase in developer productivity

Combine collaborative design precision with the speed of automated code generation.

 50% less expensive rework 

Enable seamless collaboration between architects, developers and business teams with shared, constantly updated design documentation.

 60% faster developer onboarding 

Help new team members ramp up efficiently with interactive architecture diagrams and real-time documentation linked to live code.

Fine-tune your software development with AI

IT engineer working and looking at computer display
Align architecture with business goals
  •  Use collaborative C4 modeling to ensure your architecture reflects what the business truly needs. 
  • Get AI-assisted support to capture, evaluate, and connect architecture decisions to system artifacts—seamlessly.
  • Ensure architects, engineers, and stakeholders stay in sync from design to deployment, with full context at every step
A person's hands typing on a keyboard, with multiple computer displays by side
Design as a team. Win as a team.
  •  Collaboratively create a software design that deals as central truth for the implementation
  • Treat every design artefact as version-controlled and synchronized to code 
  • Accelerate from concept to code with smart recommendations and real-time sync—without losing context.
Team of IT programmers working on desktop computers in a data center control room
Developer-centric coding assistance
  •  Give developers the autonomy to focus on what matters—writing high-impact code with full context.
  • Encourage reuse and consistency through shared, standard software assets
  • Automate up to 70% of your code base, allowing developers to focus on mission-critical features instead of repetitive tasks.  
IT engineer working and looking at computer display
Take the next step

Experience clarity, creativity and collaboration with DevOps Solution Workbench. 

