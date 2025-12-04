IBM Db2 Bridge

Fast, trusted data movement for modernization and cloud migration with zero compromise on integrity

Db2 Bridge

Overview

IBM Db2 Bridge is a unified data movement solution that simplifies migration, modernization, and ongoing data movement across hybrid environments.

Whether moving terabytes from a single large system or thousands of databases across platforms, Db2 Bridge delivers speed, accuracy, and compliance without disrupting mission-critical applications.
Benefits
Reduce migration costs

Reduce migration costs by up to 70% with the right strategy and Db2 Bridge.
Modernize without disruption

Enable zero downtime migrations for mission-critical workloads.
Ensure governance and compliance

Ensure governance and compliance through enterprise-grade security and integrity checks.
Future-ready hybrid and multi-cloud

Future-ready hybrid and multi-cloud deployment options — on-prem, cloud, or any combination.
Data integrity

Preserve accuracy and compliance by maintaining dependencies across databases, schemas, and objects.
Operating system agnostic

Move workloads seamlessly across environments without being impacted by operating system differences.

Features

Db2 as a data source Teradata as a data source Health check Fast unload with HPU
