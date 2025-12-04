Fast, trusted data movement for modernization and cloud migration with zero compromise on integrity
IBM Db2 Bridge is a unified data movement solution that simplifies migration, modernization, and ongoing data movement across hybrid environments.
Whether moving terabytes from a single large system or thousands of databases across platforms, Db2 Bridge delivers speed, accuracy, and compliance without disrupting mission-critical applications.
Reduce migration costs by up to 70% with the right strategy and Db2 Bridge.
Enable zero downtime migrations for mission-critical workloads.
Ensure governance and compliance through enterprise-grade security and integrity checks.
Future-ready hybrid and multi-cloud deployment options — on-prem, cloud, or any combination.
Preserve accuracy and compliance by maintaining dependencies across databases, schemas, and objects.
Move workloads seamlessly across environments without being impacted by operating system differences.
Move workloads seamlessly to Db2 with flexible deployment options—on-premises, hybrid, or cloud—ensuring zero-downtime migration and consistent performance across environments.
Supports multiple Db2 targets including:
Streamline migrations from Teradata to Db2 by automating DDL extraction, conversion, and data loading—reducing manual effort, compatibility issues, and migration risk.
Gain proactive insights into Db2 and system health, including unused tables, table spaces, buffer pools, backups, and deprecated features—helping you plan upgrades and reduce risk.
Accelerate migrations by enabling IBM Optim High Performance Unload.
Try Db2 Bridge free for 30 days.