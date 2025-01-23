To start building on IBM Cloud, you’ll need to create an account using an email address first (email address must not be associated with an existing account).

Payment details are required up-front, but you won’t be charged until you consume a billable service; however, there’ll be a nominal hold placed on your card to verify its authenticity.

A confirmation message will display the charge on your screen after you input credit card information. The amount is determined by the merchant but is typically around USD 1.00.

Having this information on file helps to create a seamless transition into a Pay-As-You-Go plan, if you choose.