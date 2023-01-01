IBM Cloud® compliance: IT-Grundschutz (Germany)

Illustration showing two people standing on platforms, with one person looking at a map display and the other regarding a security shield
What is IT-Grundschutz?

IT-Grundschutz was created by the German Federal Office for Information Security, and serves as a methodology for organizations to assess and enact proper computer security measures.

The aim of IT-Grundschutz is to achieve an appropriate security level for all types of information within an organization. IT-Grundschutz uses a holistic approach to this process and provides guidance for the application of technical, organizational, personnel and infrastructural safeguards.
