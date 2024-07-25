IBM Cloud cost estimator

Configure, compare and export reliable pricing
Find the lowest cost estimate for the configuration that suits you best. Use this cloud price calculator to configure IBM Cloud® products and to generate reliable cost estimates.
Click “Go to catalog,” then use search or use the navigation bar to find your product.
Select your pricing plan and configuration details. Then click “Add to estimate.”
Enter your usage data and click “Calculate cost.” If there’s a way that you can save, a prompt will appear.
Click “Review estimate.” From the details pane, you can download the quote or create an instance.