Integrated IBM® Aspera® high-speed data transfer capabilities offer an intuitive interface to quickly transfer data to and from IBM Cloud Object Storage. Upload and download data over long distances, and under various network conditions. There’s no cost for data ingress to IBM Cloud Object Storage.
Move large amounts of data from your on-premises facilities to IBM Cloud® and increase overall productivity by reducing the time it takes to transfer and store your data.
Use high-speed data transfer to continuously move data to API-accessible cloud storage where it's accessible for analytics, AI and other applications running on IBM Cloud.
Drag, drop and upload files and folders. Transfer speeds are faster than HTTP, so data will continue to transfer even if the browser closes.
IBM Cloud Object Storage with Aspera high-speed data transfer overcomes the limitations of TCP transfers to improve performance under most conditions.
Upload any amount of data ingress at no cost. A low-cost, tiered pricing structure applies for downloads. Otherwise, standard storage costs apply.