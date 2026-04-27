Turn renewable supply chain complexity into audit-ready confidence
IBM Product Carbon Ledger helps producers, traders and compliance teams digitize traceability, automate sustainability data handling, and stay ready for evolving regulations for process industries.
Complete chain-of-custody from origin to delivery.
Rolling quarterly balance across the value chain.
Deploy what you need, when you need it.
Enterprise-grade security and privacy controls.
A purpose-built IBM platform for renewable product traceability, compliance and operational agility.
Stay ahead of evolving sustainability requirements with auditable records, traceable chain-of-custody data and support for RED III directive alignment, ISCC compliance, mass-balance controls and regulatory reporting needs.
Reduce spreadsheet dependency and manual document handling with a unified platform that connects sustainability data across purchasing, production, logistics, trading, sales and compliance.
Track materials, certificates, proofs of sustainability, product movements and associated records from origin through delivery with a consistent, verifiable evidence trail.
Deploy with confidence on an IBM asset backed by Asset Engineering, enterprise-grade development practices, product maintenance and IBM Security® and Privacy by Design.
Adopt the capabilities that you need today while preserving flexibility for tomorrow through a modern modular microservices architecture and API-based connectivity to ERP, CTRM, and plant systems.
Respond faster to regulatory shifts, new business requirements and future sustainability use cases with a platform built on the cloud, designed for continuous enhancement, roadmap evolution and AI-assisted workflows.
Deploy independently or together to strengthen traceability, compliance and value chain visibility across renewable products.
From feedstock intake to product sale, the biofuels module helps organizations manage sustainability declarations, chain-of-custody records and quarterly mass-balance processes with greater control and transparency.
The RFNBO module helps teams manage the traceability and evidence requirements associated with renewable fuels of non-biological origin, including renewable electricity linkage, origin validation and reporting readiness.
From purchasing and production to trading and compliance reporting, IBM Product Carbon Ledger provides unified visibility across your entire renewable supply chain.
Our platform empowers procurement teams to track feedstock origins, operations managers to monitor mass-balance integrity, traders to manage sustainability declarations and compliance officers to generate audit-ready reports. All these processes happen from a single, integrated system.