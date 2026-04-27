IBM Product Carbon Ledger

Turn renewable supply chain complexity into audit-ready confidence

Contact us
Aerial view of modern traffic roundabout
Overview

Trusted traceability for process industries

IBM Product Carbon Ledger helps producers, traders and compliance teams digitize traceability, automate sustainability data handling, and stay ready for evolving regulations for process industries.

 

 
Audit-ready traceability

Complete chain-of-custody from origin to delivery.

 Mass-balance integrity

Rolling quarterly balance across the value chain.

 Modular cloud architecture

Deploy what you need, when you need it.

 IBM Security® and Privacy by Design

Enterprise-grade security and privacy controls.
Features

Why choose IBM Product Carbon Ledger?

A purpose-built IBM platform for renewable product traceability, compliance and operational agility.

Compliance-ready by design

Stay ahead of evolving sustainability requirements with auditable records, traceable chain-of-custody data and support for RED III directive alignment, ISCC compliance, mass-balance controls and regulatory reporting needs.

Teal, blue, green and purple 3d glass cube

Built to replace manual, fragmented processes

Reduce spreadsheet dependency and manual document handling with a unified platform that connects sustainability data across purchasing, production, logistics, trading, sales and compliance.

Flow in shape of a brain with connected lines and different symbols

End-to-end supply chain traceability

Track materials, certificates, proofs of sustainability, product movements and associated records from origin through delivery with a consistent, verifiable evidence trail.

A supply chain illustration represented through interconnected lines

IBM-engineered for enterprise trust

Deploy with confidence on an IBM asset backed by Asset Engineering, enterprise-grade development practices, product maintenance and IBM Security® and Privacy by Design.

Lines, arrows, and dots arranged to form several continuous loops that represent the Supply Chain/Automation cycle

Modular, cloud-native and integration-friendly

Adopt the capabilities that you need today while preserving flexibility for tomorrow through a modern modular microservices architecture and API-based connectivity to ERP, CTRM, and plant systems.

Illustration showing value chain of leaves and globe

Designed for change

Respond faster to regulatory shifts, new business requirements and future sustainability use cases with a platform built on the cloud, designed for continuous enhancement, roadmap evolution and AI-assisted workflows.

Illustrations showing resilience and sustainable supply chains through lines
Specifications

One powerful platform, multiple processes

Deploy independently or together to strengthen traceability, compliance and value chain visibility across renewable products.

Biofuel module

Complete biofuel traceability. Trace renewable materials. Manage mass balance. Support audit readiness.

From feedstock intake to product sale, the biofuels module helps organizations manage sustainability declarations, chain-of-custody records and quarterly mass-balance processes with greater control and transparency.

  • Rolling mass-balance tracking across purchasing, production and sales
  • Chain-of-custody visibility from origin to customer delivery
  • Sustainability declaration and proof-of-sustainability management
  • Matching of renewable purchases, production outputs and sales positions
  • Audit-ready reporting and evidence traceability across the value chain

RFNBO module

Support RFNBO traceability with time-linked evidence and compliance-focused controls.

The RFNBO module helps teams manage the traceability and evidence requirements associated with renewable fuels of non-biological origin, including renewable electricity linkage, origin validation and reporting readiness.

  • Time-correlated renewable electricity tracking
  • Evidence support for origin, additionality and geographic correlation
  • Traceable linkage between production events and supporting compliance records
  • Structured reporting outputs for regulatory and assurance needs
  • Cloud-native foundation for evolving RFNBO requirements

See IBM Product Carbon Ledger in action

From purchasing and production to trading and compliance reporting, IBM Product Carbon Ledger provides unified visibility across your entire renewable supply chain.

Our platform empowers procurement teams to track feedstock origins, operations managers to monitor mass-balance integrity, traders to manage sustainability declarations and compliance officers to generate audit-ready reports. All these processes happen from a single, integrated system.

Contact us
IBM Consulting Product Carbon Ledger Interface

Our experts

Executive Partner IBM Global E&R Industry
Associate Partner & Global SAP Lead for Energy & Resources
Global Industry, Energy & Chemicals SME & PCL Product Owner
Take the next step

Ready to transform your compliance? Join leading producers and traders who trust IBM Product Carbon Ledger for their traceability needs.

  1. Contact us