Managing your business processes has never been easier. Collaborate, map, analyze and enhance processes with a single source of truth.
Flat illustration for IBM Blueworks Live

Take control of your business processes from anywhere

IBM Blueworks Live is a cloud-based business process modeling and management software that empowers your team to collaborate seamlessly. Effortlessly improve team collaboration, documentation and more with comprehensive yet easy-to-use tools.

Why Blueworks Live View the G2 Blueworks Live infographic 90% Likelihood to recommend

“Very easy to use. Organized. It moves things quickly as you need. If you ever used Lucid, this is 100x better and saves more time.”

 100% Of users rated us 4 or 5 stars

“Starting with IBM Blueworks Live, I’m really impressed by how intuitive the interface is. I especially love the mapping features! We feel the collaboration tools will be a huge game changer for our team, and we are hopeful!”

 89% Ease of use

“The simple way of working but with features for complex requirements. Rarely down, and robust.”
What you get
Single source of truth Ensure consistency and accuracy across your organization Keep all process documentation centralized and accessible, eliminating discrepancies and ensuring everyone works from the same information.
Governance and real-time collaboration Enhance team collaboration and compliance Facilitate effective collaboration and maintain governance with a structured environment where stakeholders can contribute and ensure compliance.
Discover bottlenecks and optimize processes Identify and address inefficiencies swiftly Use detailed playback and analysis tools to find and fix bottlenecks, optimizing your business processes for better performance.
Features

Discover our intuitive environment that simplifies business process mapping and process improvement.

 Explore all features with an interactive demo Zero installation

Because it's web-based, you can map your processes and process changes from anywhere, anytime with nothing to download.

 Embedded tutorials

Access video tutorials at any time from within the process-mapping environment.

 Workflow storage

Make all business processes accessible from anywhere and eliminate version problems with a single map repository.

 Drag-and-drop mapping

Add steps and easily reorder the flow by dragging and dropping, then generate a process map with one click.

 Real-time collaboration

Work simultaneously in a shared workspace with real-time communication and automated change notifications.

 Flexible permissions

Take control of user access and assign permissions by license type, user group and individual.

 Starter templates

Not sure where to start? See one of 200 process map templates that you can adopt or adapt.

 Instant exporting

Easily lay out maps and automatically convert them to process diagrams BPMN 2.0 or other formats without having to be an expert.

 Glossary and process metadata

Standardize your process terminology with an integrated glossary and detailed process metadata.
Get an in-depth look

Watch our demo to see IBM Blueworks Live in action.
Take the next step

Start optimizing your processes today with IBM Blueworks Live. Sign up for a free trial and revolutionize your workflow.

