IBM Blueworks Live is a cloud-based business process modeling and management software that empowers your team to collaborate seamlessly. Effortlessly improve team collaboration, documentation and more with comprehensive yet easy-to-use tools.
“Very easy to use. Organized. It moves things quickly as you need. If you ever used Lucid, this is 100x better and saves more time.”
“Starting with IBM Blueworks Live, I’m really impressed by how intuitive the interface is. I especially love the mapping features! We feel the collaboration tools will be a huge game changer for our team, and we are hopeful!”
“The simple way of working but with features for complex requirements. Rarely down, and robust.”
Discover our intuitive environment that simplifies business process mapping and process improvement.
Because it's web-based, you can map your processes and process changes from anywhere, anytime with nothing to download.
Access video tutorials at any time from within the process-mapping environment.
Make all business processes accessible from anywhere and eliminate version problems with a single map repository.
Add steps and easily reorder the flow by dragging and dropping, then generate a process map with one click.
Work simultaneously in a shared workspace with real-time communication and automated change notifications.
Take control of user access and assign permissions by license type, user group and individual.
Not sure where to start? See one of 200 process map templates that you can adopt or adapt.
Easily lay out maps and automatically convert them to process diagrams BPMN 2.0 or other formats without having to be an expert.
Standardize your process terminology with an integrated glossary and detailed process metadata.