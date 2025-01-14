The power of embracing distributed hybrid infrastructure

Data is the greatest asset to help organizations improve decision-making, fuel growth and boost competitiveness in the marketplace. But today’s organizations face the challenge of managing vast amounts of data across multiple environments.
This is why understanding the uniqueness of your IT processes, workloads and applications demands a workload placement strategy based on key factors such as the type of data, necessary compute capacity and performance needed and meeting your regulatory security and compliance requirements.
While hybrid cloud has become the dominant IT architecture, we believe that adopting an intentional hybrid-by-design approach is pivotal for enterprises to use their data irrespective of where it resides to further drive business value and outcomes with the combined power of hybrid cloud and AI. A distributed hybrid infrastructure provides the flexibility and agility to deploy and operate workloads and applications wherever needed. This allows for reliable and secured cloud-connected experiences that pave way for speedy innovation with IT environments designed to be both open and continuous.
Clients that are furthest along in their hybrid cloud journey have well-thought-out, hybrid-by-design strategies. Not only are they making intentional workload placement decisions, are also designing an infrastructure with interoperability and security at the forefront. We are helping our clients modernize workloads and infrastructure with a hybrid cloud experience.
IBM® Power® Virtual Server, for example, can help clients expand their on-premises servers to modern-day hybrid-cloud infrastructures. Within a distributed hybrid environment, IBM Power Virtual Server is designed to help clients quickly adopt and expand their on-premises infrastructures both efficiently and economically at any moment to remain competitive in the marketplace. Its validation under the IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services® also ensures compliance with stringent industry standards, making it particularly valuable for regulated sectors. A great example of this would be our client Safeguards CS Sdn Bhd (SCS), a cash solution services provider in Malaysia. By optimizing costs and maintaining robust security, this approach is designed to support billions of daily banking transactions across Southeast Asia, highlighting the platform’s critical role in expanding financial services to underserved populations.
Further, to provide clients with an additional choice of where to use IBM Power, IBM recently released IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud, which combines configurable compute, storage and network infrastructure within your data center, owned and managed by IBM on IBM Cloud®. This setup provides enterprises the consumption and management capabilities of the cloud while the data remains on premises to help clients address their regional compliance and governance requirements of the business.
The future of cloud computing lies in adopting distributed hybrid infrastructure, bolstered by the XaaS model, which promotes agility, reliability and security. This approach is designed so that businesses can modernize applications, enhance data management and optimize IT operations, paving the way for a more resilient and cost-effective IT landscape. IBM Power Virtual Server stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering innovative XaaS solutions to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises.