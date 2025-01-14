The power of embracing distributed hybrid infrastructure

Data is the greatest asset to help organizations improve decision-making, fuel growth and boost competitiveness in the marketplace. But today’s organizations face the challenge of managing vast amounts of data across multiple environments.

This is why understanding the uniqueness of your IT processes, workloads and applications demands a workload placement strategy based on key factors such as the type of data, necessary compute capacity and performance needed and meeting your regulatory security and compliance requirements.

While hybrid cloud has become the dominant IT architecture, we believe that adopting an intentional hybrid-by-design approach is pivotal for enterprises to use their data irrespective of where it resides to further drive business value and outcomes with the combined power of hybrid cloud and AI. A distributed hybrid infrastructure provides the flexibility and agility to deploy and operate workloads and applications wherever needed. This allows for reliable and secured cloud-connected experiences that pave way for speedy innovation with IT environments designed to be both open and continuous.