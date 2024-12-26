Streamlining digital commerce: Integrating IBM API Connect with ONDC

The ONDC platform, envisioned by the Government of India, aims to create an inclusive and interoperable digital commerce ecosystem. It facilitates seamless integration among various stakeholders—including buyers, sellers, logistics providers and financial institutions —fostering transparency, efficiency and accessibility in digital commerce.

IBM API Connect is a comprehensive API management solution that enables organizations to create, secure, manage and analyze APIs throughout their lifecycle. It provides capabilities for designing, deploying and consuming APIs, thereby putting up secure and efficient communication between different applications and systems.