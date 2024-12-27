Secure Gateway: everything you ever wanted to know

Introduction to Secure Gateway

What’s IBM’s Secure Gateway? What problem does it solve?

Secure Gateway is a hybrid-cloud software solution that connects cloud and on-premise resources withoutthe need for complex security configurations. Many enterprises still haven’t made the leap to a fully distributed cloud computing model, and house their data on premises for financial or security reasons. Application developers need access to protected resources and re-configuring security policies and firewalls is often a costly and time-consuming exercise. Secure Gateway offers a simple client-server solution to get developers and enterprises up and running, usually in a matter of minutes. With Secure Gateway, developers can focus on building cool things, and enterprises can have peace of mind that their resources stay secure.

Who should consider using Secure Gateway?

If you’re a developer trying to build an application that needs to access something behind a firewall, or if you’re trapped inside that firewall with limited external access, Secure Gateway gets you connected. Secure Gateway is designed to give the user the power to connect many different parts of their application, across multiple protocols and security configurations, without having to compromise or navigate the security policies of their various networks.

Developers in 2017 are moving more and more to a distributed model of application development, especially microservices. Applications are no longer monolithic—they’re broken down into many smaller, more manageable parts. These parts need to communicate and are often in different locations and environments. It’s not uncommon to find that your microservice needs a database or API blocked by the network firewall—and that’s where Secure Gateway comes in. Hybrid cloud technologies allow for a cloud model built with existing on-premises artifacts. Secure Gateway is what makes the union between the cloud and on premises possible—and simple!

What is the biggest benefit of Secure Gateway?

Secure Gateway removes a lot of the headaches and bureaucracy surrounding the different security policies in multiple networks that developers often have to deal with when building an application. We save developers time so they can get back to building cool applications.

Secure Gateway also gives enterprises peace of mind. Enterprises don’t have to compromise their firewalls with specific policies to expose their data. They can deploy Secure Gateway and grant secure access to specific resources within minutes. And if there is a potential security concern, it’s also very simple to shut down Secure Gateway or quickly revoke access to the compromised resources. You can enforce new policies or revoke existing security policies with zero network downtime.

When designing your solution, Secure Gateway makes is quick and easy to use existing secured resources within your overall product architecture. It might not be feasible to move part of your application to the cloud, but that doesn’t mean you can’t access it and integrate it into your solution.

Solutions based in controlled environments and behind strict firewall rules can also use Secure Gateway to leverage external cloud technologies securely.

Implementing Secure Gateway

What’s implementation of Secure Gateway like?

A typical Secure Gateway has three parts, the gateway, the client and the destination.