Migrate and modernize enterprise integration using IBM Cloud Pak for Integration with Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA)

Integration is essential to every business. As businesses consider the core of their IT infrastructure, their focus might be on their data and applications. But without integration, the data would be locked into siloes; and the applications would be isolated and overloaded with complexity as fragile, tightly coupled connections were added to allow applications to work together and share information. This impacts business agility—slowing both actions—and the ability to change.

Businesses are trying to reduce these data exchange barriers through digital transformation to boost innovation and speed to market. But the risk of transformation efforts includes compounding IT complexity and creating even more business data that may have access restrictions.

Effective integration is essential for driving a successful digital journey. Integration helps connect, automate and digitally transform businesses. It enables businesses to securely connect and share data between their applications and services across hybrid cloud environments. With effective integration, businesses can boost efficiency, productivity, innovation and knowledge sharing. Their applications and data become more accessible; their environments more resilient and agile; and new integrations are faster and simpler to create and deploy.

With IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration, organizations are able to unleash their business potential, deliver new experiences, improve customer outcomes and enable automations that can scale across the enterprise.

Cloud Pak for Integration is a hybrid integration platform that brings together a comprehensive set of integration components that are designed and optimized to work together, deployed on Red Hat® OpenShift®.

Cloud Pak for Integration enables your business to meet and expedite any integration need. Your business might want to access and share information quickly and simply using APIs. Perhaps you need to discover what’s happening in your business and respond quickly to events. And the business certainly needs to securely and reliably access and update record systems at scale using robust messaging and connectivity.

In the rest of this paper, we will explore how Cloud Pak for Integration, deployed on Red Hat OpenShift is the best way to provide integrations deploying in AWS.