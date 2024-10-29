IBM Informix: A key part of IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy

IBM® Informix® is a high-performance, object-oriented and relational database that seamlessly integrates into applications, effectively capturing data of any size or complexity. Due to its powerful scaling capabilities and autonomous features, IBM Informix can operate undetected and maintain itself with ease. With a vast customer base and decades of development, IBM Informix remains the trusted, continuously available database that empowers critical applications at the edge and beyond.

As Arvind Krishna, Chairperson and CEO of IBM, noted (link resides outside ibm.com), “Informix is remarkably simple to manage. I can’t think of any other database that can handle 10,000 connections while remaining exceptionally easy to manage. Its uniqueness is truly remarkable.”

IBM Informix has been instrumental in the success of Baqueira Beret, one of our esteemed customers. According to them, “Managers can now access and manage information in real time, which was nearly impossible previously. The performance and reliability of Informix played a crucial role in the success of this entire project. We needed a non-stop system and IBM delivered.”

Lately, there has been confusion regarding IBM’s long-term commitment to IBM Informix. IBM intends to clarify this matter directly: