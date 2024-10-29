IBM Informix: A key part of IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy

IBM® Informix® is a high-performance, object-oriented and relational database that seamlessly integrates into applications, effectively capturing data of any size or complexity. Due to its powerful scaling capabilities and autonomous features, IBM Informix can operate undetected and maintain itself with ease. With a vast customer base and decades of development, IBM Informix remains the trusted, continuously available database that empowers critical applications at the edge and beyond.
As Arvind Krishna, Chairperson and CEO of IBM, noted (link resides outside ibm.com), “Informix is remarkably simple to manage. I can’t think of any other database that can handle 10,000 connections while remaining exceptionally easy to manage. Its uniqueness is truly remarkable.”
IBM Informix has been instrumental in the success of Baqueira Beret, one of our esteemed customers. According to them, “Managers can now access and manage information in real time, which was nearly impossible previously. The performance and reliability of Informix played a crucial role in the success of this entire project. We needed a non-stop system and IBM delivered.”
Lately, there has been confusion regarding IBM’s long-term commitment to IBM Informix. IBM intends to clarify this matter directly:
The IBM Informix database serves as the foundation for thousands of applications and billions of devices worldwide. It offers several key features:
IBM is fully intent on investing in the future of IBM Informix with the next major release planned for launch in the first half of 2024. With the next major release of IBM Informix, IBM plans to redefine data scalability, enhance engine capabilities, and refine database administration to ultimately boost database performance. We plan to continue adding more and substantial feature enhancements in the future. In the short term, we plan on integrating IBM Informix to IBM’s watsonx platform. Watsonx is our new strategic AI and data platform, built to help businesses scale and accelerate the impact of AI with trusted data across their business. Watsonx allows clients to have an integrated view across their organization to have a trusted data foundation and deploy AI technology with ease.
As noted by Arvind Krishna, in his video interview (link resides outside ibm.com), “Informix is going to outlive all of us. I can make that prediction with confidence.”
IBM’s statements regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM’s sole discretion. Information regarding potential future products is intended to outline our general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. The information mentioned regarding potential future products is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality. Information about potential future products may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, and timing of any future features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion.
Questions about IBM Informix? To learn more about the next major release of IBM Informix or any questions about your current deployment, contact your IBM sales or partner representative, or book a meeting with an IBM Informix expert today.
Book a meeting today