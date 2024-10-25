IBM and MuleSoft expand global relationship to accelerate modernization on IBM Power

As companies undergo digital transformation, they rely on APIs as the backbone for providing new services and customer experiences. While APIs can simplify application development and deliver integrated solutions, IT shops must have a robust solution to effectively manage and govern them to ensure that response times and costs are kept low for all applications. Many customers use Salesforce’s MuleSoft, named a leader by Gartner® in full lifecycle API management for seven consecutive times, to manage and secure APIs across cloud-native containerized environments.

Building on the MuleSoft, Red Hat® and IBM® global relationship that is launched in 2021, MuleSoft intends to support Anypoint Flex Gateway (link resides outside ibm.com) on IBM Power and is targeted to be available for customers in Q2 of 2024. Flex Gateway is an Envoy-based, ultrafast, lightweight API gateway that is designed to manage and secure APIs running anywhere. Built to seamlessly integrate with DevOps and CI/CD workflows, Flex Gateway delivers the performance that is required for the most demanding applications and microservices while providing enterprise-grade security and manageability across environments. This approach enables customers to accelerate their modernization journey across use cases including:

Creating a new front-end client experience application using containers and microservices on IBM Power

Combining data from the cloud and core business to train and inference an AI model to reduce fraud and risk in mortgage lending approvals

Creating a digital workflow solution for handling claims through omnichannel input

IBM Power is built to optimize digital transformation and infuse Generative AI into the workflow and transactions that are the lifeblood of today’s businesses. Together, MuleSoft, Red Hat and IBM Power simplify API management so that customers can effectively and efficiently modernize and add AI to their most mission-critical applications. The combination enables customers to serve increased demand for services and drive revenue growth, improve user experience through AI insights and protect their end customers with world-class data privacy, data protection and cybersecurity technology.

IBM and MuleSoft will also explore supporting Mule Gateway and Anypoint Runtime Fabric in 2025. For more information on how IBM Power, an infrastructure platform that is known for its scalability and performance, MuleSoft and Red Hat create a winning combination for organizations, contact Bijan Peters. To learn more about recent IBM Power announcements, check out this blog post (link resides outside ibm.com).