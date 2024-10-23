IBM and Microsoft work together to bring Maximo Application Suite onto Azure

IBM and Microsoft believe in providing you with the power of choice so you can leverage the industry-leading asset management capabilities of Maximo Application Suite (MAS) deployed and operating on Azure. MAS is available from IBM or through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. When you choose to invest in MAS, you’re not just purchasing a license; you’re embracing an opportunity to tailor your asset management journey precisely to your unique needs and aspirations.

The next step in this exciting journey? Choosing IBM Consulting Maximo ManagePlus and leverage IBM experts to manage your MAS application and Azure cloud infrastructure.