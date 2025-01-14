Hybrid cloud success: The role of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

Many organizations have aligned their technology strategy to achieve business success, but they recently encountered a disruption in their plans amidst the ever-changing portfolio after VMware’s acquisition by Broadcom. This disruption has caused an uproar in the IT industry and led to mass confusion with large product modifications, licensing changes and financial implications. IBM Consulting® recognizes that organizations have many options for transformational modifications to revise their technology strategy, and we are here to help.
Clients must prioritize productivity, scalability and efficiency to stay ahead of the competition. Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization is leading the industry in providing the ideal platform to meet these demands. IBM Consulting, along with Red Hat, can craft the correct solution to update a client’s technology strategy with the preeminent products and services to meet or exceed business goals. With deep expertise in hybrid cloud transformations, IBM Consulting offers guidance that can elevate the technology strategy across any major cloud provider by using the power of Red Hat OpenShift.
In this blog, we explore the benefits of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and how it is revolutionizing the way our clients operate.
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is an innovative technology that provides a modern application platform to host new and existing virtual machines alongside containers. It also comes prebuilt with key capabilities for easier migration and management of traditional virtual machines on a comprehensive hybrid cloud platform. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is included in a Red Hat OpenShift subscription and is quickly deployed as an operator.
Technological advantages of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization streamlines the delivery of virtual machines through an innovative approach that uses DevOps pipelines. These pipelines can be used to deliver containers as well, giving developers a common set of tools and runtimes for building and deploying enterprise-grade software. Having containers and virtual machines on the same platform provides a consistent environment across the hybrid cloud, reducing the skills and time needed by operations teams for management and maintenance.
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization also allows Windows and Linux® virtual machines to run side by side and includes unlimited Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) subscriptions. Having virtual machines running on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization allows for gradual migration to cloud-native applications that uses the supremacy of containerization and orchestration on Red Hat OpenShift. This migration culminates in improved efficiency, lower operational costs and increased overall productivity.
With Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, organizations can scale their infrastructure environments as needed on standard x86 hardware, often without requiring an expensive hardware refresh. There is also the option to deploy the infrastructure on public clouds and even take advantage of a managed environment, such as Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA). This flexibility allows businesses to quickly adjust to new opportunities and changing market demands.
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization provides a single, unified platform for developers, operators and administrators to collaborate on container and virtual machine development and deployment, streamlining the process and improving communication. It delivers a faster time to market by including prebuilt components such as monitoring, log aggregation, service mesh and pipelines, which improve developer and operations productivity. Security features are also included to ensure that applications and virtual machines are protected from data breaches and unauthorized access. Together, these capabilities create a platform that reduces the need for manual configuration and minimizes downtime, which in turn decreases the total cost of ownership.
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is a powerful platform that helps organizations evolve their digital transformation journey and provide a consistent environment for their hybrid cloud strategy. IBM Consulting supports these efforts with its vast experience in assisting clients through hybrid-by-design journeys. This support is possible due to strong Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization capabilities and strong ecosystem partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, IBM Cloud®, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
Together, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and IBM Consulting can drive business success by improving productivity, enhancing scalability and providing superior efficiency aligned to application and infrastructure modernization goals.