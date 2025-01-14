Hybrid cloud success: The role of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

Many organizations have aligned their technology strategy to achieve business success, but they recently encountered a disruption in their plans amidst the ever-changing portfolio after VMware’s acquisition by Broadcom. This disruption has caused an uproar in the IT industry and led to mass confusion with large product modifications, licensing changes and financial implications. IBM Consulting® recognizes that organizations have many options for transformational modifications to revise their technology strategy, and we are here to help.

Clients must prioritize productivity, scalability and efficiency to stay ahead of the competition. Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization is leading the industry in providing the ideal platform to meet these demands. IBM Consulting, along with Red Hat, can craft the correct solution to update a client’s technology strategy with the preeminent products and services to meet or exceed business goals. With deep expertise in hybrid cloud transformations, IBM Consulting offers guidance that can elevate the technology strategy across any major cloud provider by using the power of Red Hat OpenShift.

In this blog, we explore the benefits of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and how it is revolutionizing the way our clients operate.