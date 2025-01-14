How well do you know your hypervisor and firmware?

IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC include root of trust hardware known as the platform security module. Among other functions, the platform security module hardware is designed to verify the authenticity and integrity of the platform firmware image before the main processor can boot. It verifies the image authenticity and signature using an approved certificate. The platform security module also stores copies of the platform firmware image. If the platform security module finds that the firmware image installed on the host was not signed with the approved certificate, the platform security module replaces it with one of its images before initializing the main processor.

Upon initialization of the main processor and loading of the system firmware, the firmware is then responsible for authenticating the hypervisor’s bootloader as part of a process known as secure boot, which aims to establish the next link in a chain of trust. The firmware verifies that the bootloader was signed using an authorized key before it was loaded. Keys are authorized when their corresponding public counterparts are enrolled in the server’s key database. Once the bootloader is cleared and loaded, it validates the kernel before the latter can run. Finally, the kernel validates all modules before they’re loaded onto the kernel. Any component that fails the validation is rejected, causing the system boot to halt.

The integration of secure boot with the platform security module aims to create a line of defense against the injection of unauthorized software through supply chain attacks or privileged operations on the server. Only approved firmware, bootloaders, kernels and kernel modules signed with IBM Cloud certificates and those of previously approved operating system suppliers can boot on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC.

The firmware configuration process described above includes the verification of firmware secure boot keys against the list of those initially approved. These consist of boot keys in the authorized keys database, the forbidden keys, the exchange key and the platform key.

Secure boot also includes a provision to enroll additional kernel and kernel module signing keys into the first stage bootloader (shim), also known as the machine owner key (mok). Therefore, IBM Cloud’s operating system configuration process is also designed so that only approved keys are enrolled in the mok facility.

Once a server passes all qualifications and is approved to boot, an audit chain is established that’s rooted in the hardware of the platform security module and extends to modules loaded into the kernel.