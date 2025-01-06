How fintechs are helping banks accelerate innovation while navigating global regulations

Financial institutions are partnering with technology firms—from cloud providers to fintechs—to adopt innovations that help them stay competitive, remain agile and improve the customer experience. However, the biggest hurdle to adopting new technologies is security and regulatory compliance.

While third and fourth parties have the potential to introduce risk, they can also be the solution. As enterprises undergo their modernization journeys, fintechs are redefining digital transformation in ways that have never been seen before. This includes using hybrid cloud and AI technologies to provide their clients with the capabilities they need to modernize securely and rapidly while addressing existing and emerging legislation, such as the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) in the EU.

The financial services industry needs to modernize, but it is challenging to build modern digital solutions on top of existing systems. These digital transformation projects can be costly, especially if not done correctly. It is critical for banks and other financial institutions to partner with a technology provider that can automate enterprise processes and enable them to manage their complex environments while prioritizing resilience, security and compliance. As the January deadline for DORA (which is designed to strengthen the operational resilience of the financial sector) approaches, it is critical that fintechs align their practices to support resilience and business continuity.