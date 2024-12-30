Enhancing triparty repo transactions with IBM MQ for efficiency, security and scalability

The Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIL) is a central counterparty (CCP) that was set up in April 2001 to provide clearing and settlement for transactions in government securities, foreign exchange and money markets in the country. CCIL acts as a central counterparty in various segments of the financial markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), namely., the government securities segment, that is, outright, market repo and triparty repo, USD-INR and forex forward segments.

As recommended by CCIL, all members are required to use IBM MQ as the messaging software for the triparty repo dealing system. IBM MQ v9.3 Long Term Support (LTS) release and above is the recommended software to have in the members’ software environment.

IBM MQ plays a critical role in triparty repo dealing systems, enabling efficient, secure, and reliable communication between parties. By following the guidelines outlined above, parties can effectively use IBM MQ to facilitate smooth and secure transactions. As the financial industry continues to evolve, the importance of IBM MQ in triparty repo dealing systems will only continue to grow, making it an essential component of the system.

