Building cyber resiliency for your data with IBM FlashSystem

In today’s digital age, the threat landscape continues to evolve and organizations are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks. To combat these ever-growing risks, the concept of cyber resiliency has gained significant importance. Cyber resiliency refers to an organization’s ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber threats while maintaining the continuity of operations. In this blog, we will explore the concept of cyber resiliency from an IBM® perspective and how our approach can help organizations protect themselves in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

While the need for reliable, resilient, recoverable and corruption-free data governance has long been achieved by a backup and recovery routine, more modern techniques have been developed to support proactive measures that protect against threats before they occur. IBM FlashSystem® has bolstered existing tasks like error detection and immutable copies with greater functionality, including error code detection, immutability sections and centralized landscape management.

Cyber resiliency goes beyond mere cybersecurity measures. It encompasses a holistic approach that focuses on resilience at every level of an organization’s infrastructure, from applications and networks to data and people. It recognizes that breaches are inevitable and places equal emphasis on prevention, detection, response and recovery.