Automatically visualize and monitor your entire vSphere environment

Effectively monitoring your vSphere solution-based applications requires visibility at every layer of your application stack. IBM Instana automates the process of monitoring your vSphere environment including automatic discovery of all application components, vSphere components and technologies, VMs and services. Once installed, IBM Instana will automatically deploy sensors for each application component while mapping every dependency. The solution monitors your full stack application performance with virtually no effort on your part. With the IBM Instana platform, you get the following:



Automatic and continuous discovery

IBM Instana uses a single lightweight agent per host to continually discover all components—ESXi, VMs, vCenter Servers and so on—and deploy the appropriate sensors for each technology. These sensors then pull all the configuration data and performance metrics that are needed to determine the health of your environment: