Accelerating query performance with watsonx.data Presto C++ and Intel Sapphire Rapid Processor on AWS

The long-standing partnership between IBM and Intel has led to significant advancements in database performance over the past 25 years. Based on internal testing by IBM, the latest generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors from Intel, combined with Intel software, have the potential to drive enhanced performance for IBM® watsonx.data.

IBM watsonx.data is a hybrid, governed data lake house optimized for data, analytics and AI workloads. Key highlights include driving business analytics with engines like Presto and Spark. Additionally, watsonx.data provides a flexible approach and a unified view of your data across hybrid cloud environments.

In June, IBM released Presto C++, the next generation of Presto, developed by open-source community members at Meta, IBM, Uber and others. This query engine is developed in collaboration with Intel using the Velox, an open-source C++ native acceleration library designed to be composable across multiple compute engines. IBM also paired the release of the Presto C++ engine with a query optimizer based on decades of experience to further accelerate query performance with optimized query rewrite.