Home Storage Cloud Block Storage Features
High-performance block storage technology designed for modern data requirements
Provision IBM Cloud Block Storage for VPC Provision IBM Cloud Block Storage (classic)
Graphic showing a translucent cube platform filled with circles of various sizes and colors, which is linked to another platform containing a storage facility
IBM Cloud Block Storage for VPC

Supports both IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC

 High availability

Your block storage is stored redundantly across multiple physical disks in an availability zone, in order to prevent data loss due to failure of any single component.

 Learn more Encryption

You can choose how to protect your data—either by using your own root keys or IBM-managed encryption.

 Learn more Block storage snapshots for VPC

Quickly create and customize point-in-time copies of your block storage boot or data volumes.

 Learn more Rapid scaling

Your VPC compute infrastructure provides inherent, extra data performance and rapid volume scaling across global zones.

 Learn more Flexible capacity

Specify 10–16,000 GB of capacity per volume in 1-GB increments, based on the IOPS profile you’re using.

 Learn more User tags

Easily apply user and access tags to your boot and data volumes through your UI, CLI, API, global search or tagging API.

 Learn more

Pre-defined or custom IOPS

Pre-defined IOPS Choose from four pre-defined, tiered IOPS profiles. 3 IOPS/GB

Ideal for general purpose workloads, such as hosting small web apps and disk images for hypervisors. Volume sizes of 10–16,000 GB and 48,000 max IOPS.

 Learn more 5 IOPS/GB

Ideal for high I/O intensive workloads, such as transactional and dynamic databases. Volume sizes of 10–9,600 GB and 48,000 max IOPS.

 Learn more 10 IOPS/GB

Ideal for data-intensive workloads, such as NoSQL databases and video/machine learning/analytics processing. Volume sizes of 10–9,600 GB and 48,000 max IOPS.

 Learn more IBM Cloud Block Storage (classic)

Supports all classic IBM Cloud Compute infrastructure, such as IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers. Features include pre-defined IOPS tiers, customizable IOPS, snapshots and more.

 Learn more
Customized IOPS Choose your own volume capacity and IOPS. Ideal for well-defined performance needs. Volume options

Provision 10–16,000 GB volume capacity within a range of IOPS sizes.

 Learn more IOPS options

Provision IOPS performance of 100–48,000 IOPS within a range of volume sizes.

 Learn more IBM Cloud Block Storage (classic)

Supports all classic IBM Cloud Compute infrastructure, such as IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers. Features include pre-defined IOPS tiers, customizable IOPS, snapshots and more.

 Learn more
Next steps

Get started with block storage on IBM Cloud

Start ordering and building your block storage solutions on top of your existing compute infrastructure within the IBM Cloud console.

 Log in to your IBM Cloud account Choose a block storage solution