Supports both IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC
Your block storage is stored redundantly across multiple physical disks in an availability zone, in order to prevent data loss due to failure of any single component.
You can choose how to protect your data—either by using your own root keys or IBM-managed encryption.
Quickly create and customize point-in-time copies of your block storage boot or data volumes.
Your VPC compute infrastructure provides inherent, extra data performance and rapid volume scaling across global zones.
Specify 10–16,000 GB of capacity per volume in 1-GB increments, based on the IOPS profile you’re using.
Easily apply user and access tags to your boot and data volumes through your UI, CLI, API, global search or tagging API.
Ideal for general purpose workloads, such as hosting small web apps and disk images for hypervisors. Volume sizes of 10–16,000 GB and 48,000 max IOPS.
Ideal for high I/O intensive workloads, such as transactional and dynamic databases. Volume sizes of 10–9,600 GB and 48,000 max IOPS.
Ideal for data-intensive workloads, such as NoSQL databases and video/machine learning/analytics processing. Volume sizes of 10–9,600 GB and 48,000 max IOPS.
Supports all classic IBM Cloud Compute infrastructure, such as IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers. Features include pre-defined IOPS tiers, customizable IOPS, snapshots and more.
Provision 10–16,000 GB volume capacity within a range of IOPS sizes.
Provision IOPS performance of 100–48,000 IOPS within a range of volume sizes.
Supports all classic IBM Cloud Compute infrastructure, such as IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers. Features include pre-defined IOPS tiers, customizable IOPS, snapshots and more.