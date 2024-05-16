Accelerate the design and delivery of solutions that your business stakeholders require. Simple design sessions on a shared whiteboard and the ability to collaborate globally in real-time makes IBM Architecture Room Live a powerful offering for your business. Architecture Room Live is as simple as a whiteboard, but it's more than just drawing: All your designs are based on a modeling backbone assuring consistency and integrity for all your architectural domains. Stakeholders are only a URL away from validating and verifying the completeness of a solution delivered to your customers.