Accelerate the design and delivery of solutions that your business stakeholders require. Simple design sessions on a shared whiteboard and the ability to collaborate globally in real-time makes IBM Architecture Room Live a powerful offering for your business. Architecture Room Live is as simple as a whiteboard, but it's more than just drawing: All your designs are based on a modeling backbone assuring consistency and integrity for all your architectural domains. Stakeholders are only a URL away from validating and verifying the completeness of a solution delivered to your customers.
Work with your team in real time, no matter where they are located ensuring everyone is onboard.
Easily organize your designs on different whiteboards linking them as your designs expand.
Create consistent architectures without the complexity of formal modeling while maintaining strong design integrations.
Easily accessible via a web browser, requiring no user installation. The intuitive interface provides easy organization and development of your designs.
Collaborate with geographically distributed teams in a virtual design room environment on designs in real time. Share and review design input in real-time to rapidly converge on a final design.
The simplified modeling environment allows designers to mix class and sequence diagrams on the same canvas while still utilizing a true modeling backbone.
A standard canvas to draw your designs and organize your whiteboards in a hierarchy. Users can control which whiteboards should be public and which should remain private.
Create custom shapes to capture your domain specific elements and organize them into relevant palette groups so that teams can create reusable shapes and maintain consistency across an organization’s designs.
Invite team members to a presentation that will allow them to follow the navigation as you showcase your designs and ideas across multiple whiteboards to a worldwide team. Stakeholders and the presenter can collaborate, share quick feedback and change the design collaboratively, in real time.
Create Architecture Room Live elements by quickly importing Design Room ONE elements to leverage real-time collaboration capabilities for further design evolution.
IBM® Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody® (Rational Rhapsody) and its family of products offers a proven solution for modeling and systems design activities that allows you to manage the complexity many organizations face with product and systems development. Rhapsody is part of the IBM Engineering portfolio that provides a collaborative design development, and test environment for systems engineers that supports UML, SysML, UAF and AUTOSAR. The solution also allows for control of defense frameworks (DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM) and helps accelerate industry standards such as DO-178, DO-178B/C, and ISO 26262.