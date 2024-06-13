Gain GraphQL superpowers. Learn how IBM API Connect Essentials uses schema directives to give you exceptional speed. If you're not currently using directives, see how to use this power tool to build GraphQL APIs without writing code.
Although increasingly popular, numerous misconceptions and myths have emerged about GraphQL, leading to confusion among developers and technology adopters. See real-world examples, best practices and debunked myths to understand the true capabilities and benefits of GraphQL.
IBM API Connect essentials excels at supporting the Backend-for-Frontend (BFF) pattern, where each frontend application has its own dedicated API backend. Join an architectural discussion on the BFF pattern and a live demo on how you can streamline your API development process.
Explore AI Gateways and see how they fit into your API management and AI strategies. Walk through a demo of the new AI Gateway feature available in IBM API Connect and learn how it can promote faster and more responsible adoption of GenAI, while providing business leaders with governance, compliance, and cost management capabilities related to third-party AI services.
Learn about the recent shifts in how APIs are created and managed, to how organizations such as IBM respond to these trends through new product innovations and partnerships that help clients get the most out of their APIs.
Discover how to deliver higher-quality and more reliable APIs while adapting to changing business requirements; and learn how to apply AI and automation to simplify and accelerate API testing during the design and production lifecycle.
A demo on how to apply automation and machine learning to identify unmanaged and potentially insecure APIs, assess APIs for misconfigurations and vulnerabilities and detect and block malicious traffic in real-time.
Learn how to use the pre-built dashboards to easily tap into your API data to gain insight on overall system health and API optimization. Analyze the technicalities of API optimization and its impact on business such as identifying the customers using them and how much revenue they are generating. Discover causes to specific issues such as API latency and errors.
Learn how to get more value from your APIs by making them easily available to internal and external developers. Then build branded developer portal with quick onboarding and API discovery, as well as a community to engage with your APIs.
In this session, you will learn about what is governance in the API space, what happens without it and how it can be painlessly implemented with API Connect.