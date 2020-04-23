API testing is fundamental for creating trust in the API program. As enterprises add more micro-services and third-party APIs, it is essential to make sure the APIs are reliable. Implement performance evaluations early in the development process by integrating testing across the API lifecycle with a comprehensive set of testing capabilities from IBM API Connect®. Testing needs vary across the DevOps pipeline so IBM API Connect offers robust testing capabilities that leverage AI and automation to test APIs without having to manually write test cases.