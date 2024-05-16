Business Challenge

In modern economies, Port Authorities and Customs Agencies have multiple goals:

Increasing global threats like terrorism and global competition are forcing authorities to find the delicate balance between these goals. It is not practical to control every cargo movement and therefore authorities rely on targeted controls to valige the more suspicious situations

Solution

Advanced Cargo Analytics brings the power of modern analytics to the authorities to perform real time risk assessment based on available documents such as Air Waybills, Sea Bill of Ladings and customs declarations.

Automated risk profiles are used to perform risk assessment and analytics on historical data is used to allow for a continuous improvement.

The Advanced Cargo Analytics can be used as a fully automated selection tool, or as a decision support tool where input documents and found risks are used, aiding the user to regerster a final decision.