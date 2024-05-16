Salesforce implementations can require a significant investment, and organizations need to show a return on that investment as soon as possible. However, implementing Salesforce can be a daunting, time-consuming endeavor. Establishing a solution that meets your unique needs and business models typically requires custom development, which comes with considerable cost and risk.
IBM Accelerators for Salesforce provides a library of pre-built components that can be used to quickly implement dozens of common use cases in Salesforce with clicks, not code. Drag, drop, and configure components for features like announcements, news, idea exchange and learning paths to create an engaging, personalized experience that breaks free of the typical Salesforce look and feel.
The accelerators were developed with the expertise we gained through thousands of successful Salesforce services engagements. Now these same products are available to purchase and use in your projects.
Learn about the four key trends that offer insights into how industry leaders are unlocking the next wave of value with Salesforce.
Introducing IBM Accelerators for Salesforce
Reduce the need for customization, using the saved time and money to do more with the platform. These accelerators have reduced time to market for some use cases by over 60%.
Enable your administrators, business analysts and declarative developers to roll out features to your users via click-based setup and configuration.
Use fully tested products proven in real life production environments, helping to lower project risk and stay on budget.
Create unique, beautifully branded experiences that increase adoption and engagement, remove friction from processes, deflect service costs and open new revenue opportunities.
You have the freedom to customize and extend the accelerator source code to meet unique requirements and address new needs as they arise.
Keep users informed of important timely news and critical alerts by displaying them on specific pages in relevant channels and sites.
Build engagement and advocacy through virtual and in person events. Features include waitlisting, RSVP, related materials, volunteer sign-up, and more.
Inform and engage users with blogs, articles, and other content. Target content to different types of users and groups for a personalized experience.
Improve the user experience and look of your digital experience with more than 25 components such as headline, navigation tiles, FAQ, slider, progress circle and more.
Dynamically display location and navigation for relevant addresses. Enhances the ready-to-use map in Salesforce, simplifies its use and adds flexibility and features.
Enrich the experience by surfacing video stored on external platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo, Wistia, Brightcove, Watson Media and Vidyard. Display individual videos and/or playlists dynamically in context.
Unlock a more relevant experience for searching, sorting, filtering and viewing objects and lists, dynamically showing users opportunities, contacts, cases, news or any other standard or custom object they need to see when they need to see it. Also use it for groups and members and to improve knowledge base sourcing.
Improve and innovate by crowdsourcing the best ideas from your users and adding more flexibility and functionality to the standard Salesforce Ideas capability. Users can submit ideas, vote on their favorites and see idea status.
Empower users to contribute personal feedback by rating and/or reviewing any standard or custom object in Salesforce, such as products, articles, properties/rentals, vendors, etc.
Expand your reach and influence by enabling users to share content from your site in their social media networks.
Attract your next great employee or enable other companies to do the same with a configurable online job board to showcase employment opportunities.
Accelerate user onboarding and training with interactive learning journeys, useful for any use case where multiple actions need to be taken or content consumed. Activities and content can live inside or outside of Salesforce.
Increase adoption and engagement with a configurable, guided, member onboarding experience. Gather info to help personalize the experience and enable users to opt in to topics and communications.
Showcase products and enable basic e-commerce as well as allow Sales or Service Cloud users to see product and pricing details for context and cross-sell opportunities.
Bring the best of the Salesforce B2B Commerce-managed package into Lightning sites, including a product catalog with advanced filtering, product detail, add to cart and embedded flow actions to declaratively extend the solution.
Enable automated customer self-service by surfacing a watsonx Assistant chatbot (purchased and configured separately) on your Salesforce Experience Cloud site. Hand off to a live agent in Service Cloud when needed.
From the moment a GRAMMY nominee receives their first email notification they embark on an engaging, easy-to-follow journey with access to all GRAMMY-related information. IBM Consulting helped the Academy speed the development of Salesforce functionality using pre-built accelerators that saved 1,000 development hours and allowed the Recording Academy to customize the experience, and those same accelerators are now available to you.
IBM Salesforce Accelerators were built with the expertise gained from working with clients who trusted IBM Consulting to help them on their Salesforce journey.
A high-tech company consolidated multiple sites and knowledge sources into one centralized hub where customers can find all the information they need. In addition to deflecting cases, accelerators for user groups, ideation, and collaboration led to a 60% increase in page views and 40% increase in engagement.
A financial services company made a sizable investment in a one-stop shop employee experience for loans, renewals and account management, using several accelerators to implement a self-service portal that quickly increased revenue and cost savings for multiple core business processes.
A manufacturing company implemented a community for partners to efficiently navigate common processes, adding in-site training, project tracking and deal registration that improved lead management, increased entered and approved sales opportunities and decreased certification time by 80%.
Businesses are continuing to use Salesforce at a rapid pace; however many aren’t getting the full return on that investment. In this report, we explore four key trends that leading businesses are embracing to unlock the next wave of value with Salesforce.
Did you know that 84% of customers say the digital experience is more important than the products? We need a new metric to quantify the value of digital experience investments: Return on Experience (ROX).
Learn about seven easy ways to improve your digital experience and make it easier for your customers and partners to do business with you.
Your company is only as good as your employees. If your people are not satisfied with their own interactions with your business, it’s unlikely that your customers and partners are faring much better.
Deliver fast and accurate answers and deflect cases with a powerful automated customer service chatbot. Purchase watsonx Assistant, then use the IBM watsonx Assistant for Salesforce accelerator to drag and drop the chatbot into your Salesforce experience.
IBM Consulting can help you realize the potential of your Salesforce investment, helping you create human-centered experiences for all your users, work smarter with AI and automation and infuse deep industry expertise.
IBM Consulting will host and participate in a wide variety of sessions, discussions, and showcases that help our joint customers unlock the next level of value from their Salesforce investments.