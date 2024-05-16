Salesforce implementations can require a significant investment, and organizations need to show a return on that investment as soon as possible. However, implementing Salesforce can be a daunting, time-consuming endeavor. Establishing a solution that meets your unique needs and business models typically requires custom development, which comes with considerable cost and risk.

IBM Accelerators for Salesforce provides a library of pre-built components that can be used to quickly implement dozens of common use cases in Salesforce with clicks, not code. Drag, drop, and configure components for features like announcements, news, idea exchange and learning paths to create an engaging, personalized experience that breaks free of the typical Salesforce look and feel.

The accelerators were developed with the expertise we gained through thousands of successful Salesforce services engagements. Now these same products are available to purchase and use in your projects.