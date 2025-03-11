To prepare for what comes next, policymakers and industry need to look to mitigate against these risks by future-proofing in the present. We must act now.

IBM is. Our Researchers are developing practical cryptographic solutions that are resistant to the threats posed by quantum computers. We have found a number of cryptographic schemes that are currently thought to be quantum-safe. These include lattice-based cryptography, hash trees, multivariate equations, and super-singular isogeny elliptic curves.

The key advantage of such quantum-safe schemes is the absence of exploitable structure in the mathematical problem an attacker needs to solve in order to break the encryption. Certain such quantum-safe schemes (e.g., supersingular isogeny) are future-proofed against particularly patient attackers who store their victims’ encrypted messages today to decrypt them with more powerful methods in the future. Other schemes (e.g., lattice cryptography) can enable game-changing technologies like fully homomorphic encryption, in which data can be directly computed upon in its encrypted form, stymieing a common strategy of attackers today to loiter in a victim’s computer system until sensitive data has to be taken out of encryption to perform computations upon it.

To advance these and other innovative new methods for securing data in an age of quantum computing, we are collaborating with academic institutions – such as the University of Waterloo and the University of Toronto – to advance the science behind these techniques. IBM is also engaging in global efforts to standardize quantum-safe cryptography. The most notable of these is the NIST PQC process. IBM has submitted a number of algorithms to the NIST PQC process and is working closely with other industry leaders in standard development organizations, such as ETSI, ISO and ANSI. But governments have a role to play here too.

To supplement private industry’s engagement in standards development, governments need to accelerate investments in, and promote the adoption of, quantum-safe cryptographic schemes that can safeguard data now and long into the future.