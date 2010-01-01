Accelerate your time to market by tapping into competitive incentives, insider access and enhanced support
Congratulations on becoming an IBM Business Partner®. IBM Partner Plus grants you access to technology solutions, resources, incentives and support to help you start innovating. This onboarding guide will direct you to resources that can help you grow your business with IBM.
IBM Partner Plus is anchored around simplicity and transparency in everything we do. That’s why we’ve aligned our tools, resources and growth initiatives to help you reach customers, educate you through rich content, and provide growth-based financial incentives for you to be profitable.
A program that enables value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators (SIs) to sell IBM technology.
IBM Partner Plus equips partners with leading technology, a demand engine and learning opportunities to help them sharpen their expertise, expand their reach and grow their business.
Partners who sell with IBM have the option to sign a BPA, which authorizes them to market IBM infrastructure, software and services.
Partners who sell with IBM have the option to sign a CMR, which allows them to sell through digital marketplaces and provide those benefits to their clients.
A program that helps independent software vendors (ISVs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and managed service providers (MSPs) embed IBM technology into their commercial solutions.
IBM Partner Plus equips partners with tools that allow them to accelerate creating, promoting and selling their commercial solutions.
Partners who build their solutions with IBM technology have the option to sign an ESA, which authorizes them to purchase IBM products from IBM or an IBM ESA Tech Broker.
A program that enables systems integrators and consultancies to help clients accelerate the adoption of AI and hybrid cloud technology by becoming a trusted expert in IBM technology.
IBM Partner Plus recognizes service provider partners with dedicated local resources and access to cocreation support for the development of service offerings to grow their business.
Partners offering services using IBM technology can sign the SBPA that incentivizes them to promote IBM technology in buying decisions with end customers through their offerings.
As a business partner selling IBM technology, get access to resources on how to position IBM offerings in today’s market and articulate how IBM solutions solve business problems.
The Software Access Catalog is an exclusive collection of IBM software that allows partners to learn, develop, test and create proof of concepts—at no cost.
Partner technical enablement guides provide partners with focused learning guides that help accelerate a business partner's learning and adoption.
IBM Partner engagement kits help partners learn, sell and market IBM solutions with key insights and assets, for use across the sales cycle.
IBM Partner Plus Learning Hub allows partners to earn proficiency badges to tier up, receive incentives, and leverage practitioner advanced badges to find training focused on post-sales deployment.
As a partner building with IBM technology, you get access to resources to test IBM technology and understand how it can enhance your commercial solutions.
The Software Access Catalog is an exclusive collection of IBM software that allows partners to learn, develop, test and create proof of concepts—at no cost.
Cloud credits let partners evaluate IBM technology, such as IBM watsonx™, to test integrations with their commercial solutions.
The IBM Digital Self-Serve Co-Create Experience (DSCE) allows partners to discover and try IBM's AI portfolio.
IBM Partner Plus Learning Hub allows partners to earn proficiency badges to tier up, receive incentives, and leverage practitioner advanced badges to find training focused on post-sales deployment.
As a partner building advisory services around IBM technology, get access to resources on how to position IBM offerings in today’s market and articulate how IBM solutions solve business problems.
IBM Partner Plus Learning Hub allows partners to earn proficiency badges to tier up, receive incentives, and leverage practitioner advanced badges to find training focused on post-sales deployment.
Learning paths provide an organized, role-based set of prescriptive learning experiences to prepare for a specialty or certification.
IBM Partner engagement kits help partners learn, sell and market IBM solutions with key insights and assets, for use across the sales cycle.
Partner technical enablement guides provide partners with focused learning guides that help accelerate a business partner's learning and adoption.
Resources that enable you to quickly start selling IBM technology.
Accelerate your business with enhanced demand generation programs: My Digital Marketing, Partner marketing kits, Co-marketing and more.
The Partner Plus incentives guide provides business partners with predictability of earnings and incentives by transaction.
The IBM prospecting guide outlines guidance on prospecting, having conversations with potential clients, identifying pain points, and winning deals.
Partner activation kits are an end-to-end guide for building practice and selling product-led growth offerings.
Resources that help you promote your solutions built with IBM technology.
The General Availability is a process that confirms a partner has completed building their solution with embedded IBM technology and their solution is now market-ready.
IBM Partner Plus Directory and IBM Cloud® Catalog are two important resources that help business partners promote and amplify their solutions for visibility and awareness.
Accelerate your business with enhanced demand generation programs: My Digital Marketing, Partner marketing kits, Co-marketing and more.
This partnership model enables you to take advantage of three co-sell benefits: the IBM Sales Partner Advocacy Program, the IBM Innovation Studio and the advanced co-sell support for IBM Platinum Business Partners.
Resources that help you position yourself as a trusted advisor for IBM technology.
IBM Sales Plays outline IBM’s go-to-market strategy by aligning sales motions with clients’ most pressing needs and provide a prescriptive sales path with highly curated assets and best practices.
Service Technical Asset Co-creation (STAC) supports service partners in creating reusable assets around IBM technology for pre-sales engagements.
Service Solution Accelerator enables service partners to create new services offerings and reusable assets using IBM technology-based solutions or managed services.
Accelerate your business with enhanced demand generation programs: My Digital Marketing, Partner marketing kits, Co-marketing and more.
