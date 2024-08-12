Quantum-safe Discovery and Assessment – Enterprise-wide cryptographic inventory and PQC readiness Powered by IBM

Provided by LTM Limited - US (Formerly LTIMindtree Limited)
End-to-end solution for crypto discovery, inventory & risk scoring to prioritize enterprise migration to a crypto agile, quantum-safe future.
Overview

Quantum-safe Discovery and Assessment solution delivers enterprise-wide visibility into cryptography in assets across applications, infrastructure, and networks. Powered by IBM Guardium Cryptography Manager and IBM Quantum Safe Explorer, it combines automated discovery with crypto inventorying and quantum risk scoring. The solution identifies quantum‑vulnerable crypto & prioritizes exposures based on risk and criticality for phased migration toward a crypto‑agile, quantum‑safe enterprise.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Insurance
  • Retail
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Hospitality
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Industrials
  • IT consulting
  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation
  • Travel services
  • Topics
  • Cloud
  • Cybersecurity
  • IT infrastructure
  • Quantum computing
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - South Africa, Kenya
  • Americas - United States of America, Costa Rica, Canada
  • Asia - China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Republic of Korea
  • Europe -
Benefits Automated CBOM generation
Automatically scans application code to identify cryptographic libraries, algorithms & dependencies, producing Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM)
Broad tool ecosystem integration
Seamlessly integrates with IBM quantum safe tooling and leading third party security solutions to provide cryptographic vulnerability insights
Unified readiness visibility
Provides a centralized dashboard with cryptographic posture & PQC readiness across applications, infrastructure & networks in a single coherent view
Actionable beyond discovery
Integrates with enterprise ticketing and workflows, enables tracking, ownership & progress monitoring for PQC remediation & compliance initiatives
Foundation for crypto agile transition
Establishes operational backbone for ongoing assessment, governance and controlled evolution towards a crypto agile quantum safe security architecture
Key features
Automated crypto visibility: Discovers and catalogs algorithms, libraries, protocols, and keys across systems for continuous visibility
PQC readiness insights: Identifies legacy and quantum‑vulnerable crypto, highlighting readiness gaps across apps, endpoints, and controls
Quantum‑safe operating model: Embeds discovery, assessment, and governance to drive crypto‑agility and long‑term PQC compliance
Policy & actionable insights: Evaluates crypto policies, flags gaps and misconfigurations, and provides guidance aligned to quantum‑safe practices
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