Quantum-safe Discovery and Assessment – Enterprise-wide cryptographic inventory and PQC readiness Powered by IBM

Quantum-safe Discovery and Assessment solution delivers enterprise-wide visibility into cryptography in assets across applications, infrastructure, and networks. Powered by IBM Guardium Cryptography Manager and IBM Quantum Safe Explorer, it combines automated discovery with crypto inventorying and quantum risk scoring. The solution identifies quantum‑vulnerable crypto & prioritizes exposures based on risk and criticality for phased migration toward a crypto‑agile, quantum‑safe enterprise.



Industries

Banking

Automotive

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Insurance

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality

Federal government

Financial services

Industrials

IT consulting

Manufacturing

Transportation

Travel services Topics

Cloud

Cybersecurity

IT infrastructure

Quantum computing

Services Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Africa - South Africa, Kenya

Americas - United States of America, Costa Rica, Canada

Asia - China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Republic of Korea

Europe -