Quantum-safe Discovery and Assessment – Enterprise-wide cryptographic inventory and PQC readiness Powered by IBM

Quantum-safe Discovery and Assessment solution delivers enterprise-wide visibility into cryptography in assets across applications, infrastructure, and networks. Powered by IBM Guardium Cryptography Manager and IBM Quantum Safe Explorer, it combines automated discovery with crypto inventorying and quantum risk scoring. The solution identifies quantum‑vulnerable crypto & prioritizes exposures based on risk and criticality for phased migration toward a crypto‑agile, quantum‑safe enterprise.
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Insurance
- Retail
- Media & Entertainment
- Hospitality
- Federal government
- Financial services
- Industrials
- IT consulting
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Travel services
- Topics
- Cloud
- Cybersecurity
- IT infrastructure
- Quantum computing
- Services
- Deployment types
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Africa - South Africa, Kenya
- Americas - United States of America, Costa Rica, Canada
- Asia - China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Republic of Korea
- Europe -