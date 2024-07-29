Axion OpenPages DQ

Axion is a suite of Machine Learning APIs designed to elevate enterprise data quality management. It offers five core capabilities: Semantic Similarity, Category Advisor, Sensitive Data Detection, Thematic Tagging, and Text Completeness Assessment. With built-in vector database integration, Axion captures full business context semantics. Designed for seamless enterprise integration, it features a dedicated OpenPages plugin, embedding its advanced ML tools directly into users' existing workflows
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Consumer products
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Professional Services
- Healthcare providers
- Construction and engineering
- Agriculture
- Hospitality
- Machinery
- Public safety and policing
- Social services
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Sports
- Airlines
- Federal government
- Financial services
- Food service
- Freight and logistics
- Government
- Industrials
- IT consulting
- Lodging
- NGOs
- Public sector and NGOs
- Public transport
- Railway
- Real estate agents and brokers
- Real estate development and management
- Software and platform applications
- Technology (Industry)
- Transportation
- Travel services
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Automation
- Deployment types
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Asia - United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, India
- Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Åland Islands