Axion OpenPages DQ

Axion is a suite of Machine Learning APIs designed to elevate enterprise data quality management. It offers five core capabilities: Semantic Similarity, Category Advisor, Sensitive Data Detection, Thematic Tagging, and Text Completeness Assessment. With built-in vector database integration, Axion captures full business context semantics. Designed for seamless enterprise integration, it features a dedicated OpenPages plugin, embedding its advanced ML tools directly into users' existing workflows



Industries

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Life sciences

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Consumer products

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Agriculture

Hospitality

Machinery

Public safety and policing

Social services

Mining and extraction

Mining and metals

Oil and gas

Sports

Airlines

Federal government

Financial services

Food service

Freight and logistics

Government

Industrials

IT consulting

Lodging

NGOs

Public sector and NGOs

Public transport

Railway

Real estate agents and brokers

Real estate development and management

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry)

Transportation

Travel services Topics

AI and ML

Automation Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Asia - United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, India

Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Åland Islands