Axion OpenPages DQ

Provided by ALIGNE.AI
Axion delivers ML APIs for data quality, offering semantic analysis, classification, and privacy tools with seamless OpenPages integration.
Overview

Axion is a suite of Machine Learning APIs designed to elevate enterprise data quality management. It offers five core capabilities: Semantic Similarity, Category Advisor, Sensitive Data Detection, Thematic Tagging, and Text Completeness Assessment. With built-in vector database integration, Axion captures full business context semantics. Designed for seamless enterprise integration, it features a dedicated OpenPages plugin, embedding its advanced ML tools directly into users' existing workflows

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Sports
  • Airlines
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Food service
  • Freight and logistics
  • Government
  • Industrials
  • IT consulting
  • Lodging
  • NGOs
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Public transport
  • Railway
  • Real estate agents and brokers
  • Real estate development and management
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Travel services
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Automation
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, India
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Åland Islands
Benefits Seamless Enterprise Integration
Axion embeds directly into existing workflows and platforms, minimising disruption while delivering advanced ML capabilities where your teams already
Improved Data Quality at Sc
Automated quality assessment, classification, and completeness checks ensure your data remains accurate, consistent, and fit for purpose
Enhanced Privacy & Compliance
Built-in sensitive data detection identifies confidential information, helping organisations meet regulatory requirements and reduce compliance risk
Richer Business Context Understanding
Native vector db integration captures semantic meaning from your business environment, delivering insights that go beyond surface-level data analysis
Faster, Smarter Decision-Making
By surfacing ML-driven insights directly within familiar tools like IBM OpenPages, Axion empowers teams to act on data with greater confidence
Key features
Semantic Similarity: Analyses textual resemblance across unstructured data to identify duplicates, inconsistencies, and related content with precision
Category Advisor: Automates data classification using state-of-the-art text classification models, reducing manual effort and accelerating workflows
Sensitive Data Detection: Identifies PII and confidential information using advanced entity recognition, ensuring privacy compliance across datasets
Thematic Tagging: Applies LLMs to tag and organise content thematically, making large, complex datasets more navigable and business-ready
Text Completeness & Quality Assessment: Evaluate text data against quality standards, ensuring completeness and integrity across reocords
Vector Database Integration: Captures full semantic context from your business environment, delivering more relevant, contextually aware outputs
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.