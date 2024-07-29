LION Cyber Security is a fully managed SOC service powered by IBM QRadar and operated 24/7/365 from the Longwave datacenter. It delivers continuous threat monitoring, real-time detection, and rapid incident response — without the overhead of an in-house security team. Built for organizations that demand enterprise-grade protection, LION combines advanced SIEM technology with certified analysts to provide full visibility across your IT environment. A scalable, subscription-based model.



Industries

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Life sciences

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Consumer products

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Agriculture

Hospitality

Machinery

Public safety and policing

Social services

Mining and extraction

Mining and metals

Oil and gas

Sports

Airlines

Financial services

Food service

Freight and logistics

Government

Industrials

IT consulting

Lodging

Manufacturing

NGOs

Public sector and NGOs

Public transport

Railway

Real estate agents and brokers

Real estate development and management

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry)

Transportation

Travel services Topics

Cybersecurity Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

Italian Regions and countries supported

Europe - Italy