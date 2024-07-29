LION Cyber Security

Provided by Longwave S.p.A.
LION Cyber Security: IBM QRadar-powered, 24/7/365 managed SOC service from Longwave datacenter. Enterprise-grade protection, zero complexity.
Overview

LION Cyber Security is a fully managed SOC service powered by IBM QRadar and operated 24/7/365 from the Longwave datacenter. It delivers continuous threat monitoring, real-time detection, and rapid incident response — without the overhead of an in-house security team. Built for organizations that demand enterprise-grade protection, LION combines advanced SIEM technology with certified analysts to provide full visibility across your IT environment. A scalable, subscription-based model.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Sports
  • Airlines
  • Financial services
  • Food service
  • Freight and logistics
  • Government
  • Industrials
  • IT consulting
  • Lodging
  • Manufacturing
  • NGOs
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Public transport
  • Railway
  • Real estate agents and brokers
  • Real estate development and management
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Travel services
  • Topics
  • Cybersecurity
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Italian
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Italy
Benefits Always-On Protection — 24/7/365 threat monitoring by certified analysts, so your business is never left exposed
Our security experts continuously watch your environment, detecting and responding to threats in real time before they impact your operations.
Enterprise-Grade Security, Zero Complexity — IBM QRadar SIEM power delivered as a fully managed service from day one.
No infrastructure to build, no talent to hire. LION gives you immediate access to best-in-class technology and expertise through a simple subscription
Full Visibility Across Your IT Environment — one unified platform to monitor, correlate, and act on security events at scale.
From endpoints to cloud workloads, LION aggregates and analyzes every signal, eliminating blind spots and strengthening your overall security posture.
Predictable Costs, No Capital Investment — enterprise cyber defense on a scalable subscription model tailored to your needs.
Replace unpredictable security spending with a fixed, transparent monthly fee. Scale up as your business grows without additional infrastructure costs
Compliance-Ready by Design — continuous log management and reporting aligned with major regulatory frameworks and industry standards.
LION supports your compliance obligations — from GDPR to NIS2 — with audit-ready documentation, event traceability, and governance reporting.
Key features
IBM QRadar SIEM at the core — advanced correlation engine delivering real-time threat detection across your entire IT and OT environment.
24/7/365 SOC operations from Longwave datacenter — high-availability infrastructure ensuring continuous service with zero downtime.
Automated alerting and incident response workflows — rapid escalation protocols managed by certified analysts minimizing response time.

Customer stories

LION Cyber Security - Success Stories

LION Cyber Security - Success Stories
Demonstrations Demo and blog about LION Cyber Security
Demo and blog about LION Cyber Security

Additional Resources

Longwave - LION Cyber Security Resources

LION Cyber Security Details
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.