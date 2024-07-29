Provided by Claira Technologies, Inc.
Claira is your expert talent advisor, helping you identify gaps, hire AI agents and elevate people.
Overview

If AI is doing work, why aren't we treating it like talent? Using patent-pending competency methodology, Claira creates profiles for AI agents and people and matches them to roles, projects, tasks and each other. This one common language and system powers the blended workforce, streamlining operations, cutting costs and driving productivity.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Energy and utilities
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Professional Services
  • Construction and engineering
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Airlines
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Freight and logistics
  • Government
  • Industrials
  • IT consulting
  • Manufacturing
  • NGOs
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Public transport
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Business operations
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America
  • Europe -
Benefits Systemized AI adoption
Claira's patent-pending competency methodology is the common language to acquire and manage human and machine talent, improving implementation.
Precision Hiring
Claira maps your workforce, analyzes whether a role, task or project should be filled by human or machine talent, updates JDs and vets resumes.
Save Time and Money
The average midsize company saves $1.5M per year in talent costs after implementing Claira for workforce planning.
Key features
Integrates with Slack, Microsoft, ATS, HRIS and other systems to sync in real time, creating a private, custom data set to power queries.
Conversational interface allows users to get answers to all talent questions immediately and precisely.
Claira builds competency profiles for all roles, people and AI agent talent and aligns them to business functions and outcomes.
Claira growth plans builds custom development paths for employees to get from role A to role B, complete with targets, mentors and goals - in seconds.
Demonstrations Claira wxO Demo
Claira runs seamlessly in wxO, allowing you to integrate with your own data, conduct workforce analysis and orchestrate multi-agent and human talent.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.