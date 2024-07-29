If AI is doing work, why aren't we treating it like talent? Using patent-pending competency methodology, Claira creates profiles for AI agents and people and matches them to roles, projects, tasks and each other. This one common language and system powers the blended workforce, streamlining operations, cutting costs and driving productivity.
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Energy and utilities
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Consumer products
- Education
- Professional Services
- Construction and engineering
- Hospitality
- Machinery
- Airlines
- Federal government
- Financial services
- Freight and logistics
- Government
- Industrials
- IT consulting
- Manufacturing
- NGOs
- Public sector and NGOs
- Public transport
- Software and platform applications
- Technology (Industry)
- Transportation
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Analytics
- Business operations
- Languages supported
- English
- Spanish
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - United States of America
- Europe -