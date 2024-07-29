If AI is doing work, why aren't we treating it like talent? Using patent-pending competency methodology, Claira creates profiles for AI agents and people and matches them to roles, projects, tasks and each other. This one common language and system powers the blended workforce, streamlining operations, cutting costs and driving productivity.



Industries

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and utilities

Insurance

Telecommunications

Consumer products

Education

Professional Services

Construction and engineering

Hospitality

Machinery

Airlines

Federal government

Financial services

Freight and logistics

Government

Industrials

IT consulting

Manufacturing

NGOs

Public sector and NGOs

Public transport

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry)

Transportation Topics

AI and ML

Analytics

Business operations Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English

Spanish Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America

Europe -