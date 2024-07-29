Global Mobile Connectivity Platform

Provided by Travelping GmbH
GMCP is a cloud-native mobile connectivity platform, enabling fast deployment of scalable global connectivity with local breakout.
Overview

GMCP (Global Mobile Connectivity Platform) is a cloud-native mobile connectivity platform by Cennso. It enables organizations to deploy and scale global connectivity services with local breakout and distributed gateways. Built on an API-driven architecture, GMCP integrates with enterprise systems and provides real-time connectivity insights, ensuring fast time-to-market, scalability, and compliance with regional requirements.

  • Industries
  • Telecommunications
  • Professional Services
  • Software and platform applications
  • Topics
  • Cloud
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Canada, Mexico
  • Asia - Republic of Korea
  • Europe - Germany, Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits Fast Time-to-Market
Deploy global connectivity services and new locations within days, reducing rollout time and accelerating business outcomes.
Local Breakout & Compliance
Enable low-latency services and meet regional regulatory requirements through localized traffic handling.
Global Scalability
Scale connectivity services seamlessly across regions with distributed gateways and cloud-native architecture.
Key features
Cloud-Native Mobile Core Built on containerized network functions, enabling scalable and resilient deployment across cloud environments.
Distributed Gateway Architecture Deploy gateways globally to enable local breakout and optimized traffic routing close to the end user.
API-Driven Platform Full API access for provisioning, configuration, and integration with external systems and applications.
Multi-Cloud Deployment Deploy across public and private cloud environments, including integration with IBM Cloud and edge locations.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.