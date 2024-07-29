GMCP (Global Mobile Connectivity Platform) is a cloud-native mobile connectivity platform by Cennso. It enables organizations to deploy and scale global connectivity services with local breakout and distributed gateways. Built on an API-driven architecture, GMCP integrates with enterprise systems and provides real-time connectivity insights, ensuring fast time-to-market, scalability, and compliance with regional requirements.
- Industries
- Telecommunications
- Professional Services
- Software and platform applications
- Deployment types
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - United States of America, Canada, Mexico
- Asia - Republic of Korea
- Europe - Germany, Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland