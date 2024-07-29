GMCP (Global Mobile Connectivity Platform) is a cloud-native mobile connectivity platform by Cennso. It enables organizations to deploy and scale global connectivity services with local breakout and distributed gateways. Built on an API-driven architecture, GMCP integrates with enterprise systems and provides real-time connectivity insights, ensuring fast time-to-market, scalability, and compliance with regional requirements.



Industries

Telecommunications

Professional Services

Software and platform applications Topics

Cloud

Services Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America, Canada, Mexico

Asia - Republic of Korea

Europe - Germany, Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland