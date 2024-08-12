NTT Data Managed Services

Provided by NTT Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Design build and install of Data Management Solution.
Overview

Design build and install of Data Management Solution.

  • Industries
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Topics
  • IT infrastructure
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Singapore
Benefits Cost Efficiency
Optimize solutions based on client's needs.
Fast
Quick to deploy solution
Best in class
Works with reputable global SI.
Key features
Secured by design
Key feature
Easy to use
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