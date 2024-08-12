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NTT Data Managed Services
NTT Data Managed Services
Provided by NTT Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Design build and install of Data Management Solution.
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Overview
Design build and install of Data Management Solution.
Industries
Public sector and NGOs
Topics
IT infrastructure
Deployment types
On-premises
Languages supported
English
Regions and countries supported
Asia - Singapore
Benefits
Cost Efficiency
Optimize solutions based on client's needs.
Fast
Quick to deploy solution
Best in class
Works with reputable global SI.
Key features
Secured by design
Key feature
Easy to use
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