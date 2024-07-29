Intelligent Automated Phone Calls

The solution enables automatic generation of personalized phone calls, such as: A template selected by the customer is used to generate different messages for different campaigns. Automated retrieval of personalization attributes for each message from different customer systems. Automatically constructs a personalized message that is synthesized into a voice – messages can be in over 150 different languages.
- Industries
- Banking
- Energy and utilities
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Consumer products
- Education
- Professional Services
- Social services
- Oil and gas
- Financial services
- Government
- Industrials
- IT consulting
- Manufacturing
- Software and platform applications
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Automation
- Business operations
- Consulting
- Services
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Bulgarian
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Europe - Bulgaria