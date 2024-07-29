Intelligent Automated Phone Calls

The solution enables automatic generation of personalized phone calls, such as: A template selected by the customer is used to generate different messages for different campaigns. Automated retrieval of personalization attributes for each message from different customer systems. Automatically constructs a personalized message that is synthesized into a voice – messages can be in over 150 different languages.



Industries

Banking

Energy and utilities

Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail

Consumer products

Education

Professional Services

Social services

Oil and gas

Financial services

Government

Industrials

IT consulting

Manufacturing

Software and platform applications Topics

AI and ML

Automation

Business operations

Consulting

Services Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

Bulgarian

English Regions and countries supported

Europe - Bulgaria