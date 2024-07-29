Intelligent Automated Phone Calls

Provided by Service Centrix Ltd.
An innovative solution based on IBM RPA, AI, and our proprietary know-how, usable by clients worldwide.
Overview

The solution enables automatic generation of personalized phone calls, such as: A template selected by the customer is used to generate different messages for different campaigns. Automated retrieval of personalization attributes for each message from different customer systems. Automatically constructs a personalized message that is synthesized into a voice – messages can be in over 150 different languages.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Energy and utilities
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Professional Services
  • Social services
  • Oil and gas
  • Financial services
  • Government
  • Industrials
  • IT consulting
  • Manufacturing
  • Software and platform applications
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Consulting
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Bulgarian
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Bulgaria
Benefits Higher contact success rates
Higher contact success rates by reaching customers when they are available
Regulatory compliance with calling time restrictions
Reduced complaints and opt-outs from customers Optimized campaign efficiency by scheduling calls
Improved customer experience
Improved customer experience through contacting clients at appropriate times
Key features
Configurable calling schedules (days and time windows)
Caller ID management per individual call
Configurable voice settings (male/female voice, speech rate)
Flexible SIP integration (including multiple SIP providers per campaign)
Automated call statistics and follow-up based on call status
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.