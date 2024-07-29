anyLogistix uniquely combines optimization and high-fidelity simulation in one platform, enabling companies to test scenarios, understand trade-offs, and make confident decisions before execution. It is used by global manufacturers, retailers, and logistics providers for supply chain network design, facility location planning, sourcing, transportation, inventory optimization, and what-if analysis.
Danone-Waters Mexico faced a strategic challenge to determine if its existing manufacturing network could support anticipated growth.
A North American pulp and paper manufacturer used manual transportation planning, limiting responses to changing costs, demand, and disruptions.
Coca-Cola İçecek launched a supply chain optimization project to address rising transportation costs and growing complexity.
The anyLogistix technical datasheet provides a full list of the software's key features and functionality.