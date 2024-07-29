anyLogistix uniquely combines optimization and high-fidelity simulation in one platform, enabling companies to test scenarios, understand trade-offs, and make confident decisions before execution. It is used by global manufacturers, retailers, and logistics providers for supply chain network design, facility location planning, sourcing, transportation, inventory optimization, and what-if analysis.



Industries

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry) Topics

Analytics

Automation

Business operations

Industry-related topics Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

Chinese

English Regions and countries supported

Africa -

Americas -

Asia -

Europe -

Oceania -