anyLogistix

Provided by AnyLogic
anyLogistix is supply chain optimization software that enables companies to design, test, and validate decisions before execution.
Overview

anyLogistix uniquely combines optimization and high-fidelity simulation in one platform, enabling companies to test scenarios, understand trade-offs, and make confident decisions before execution. It is used by global manufacturers, retailers, and logistics providers for supply chain network design, facility location planning, sourcing, transportation, inventory optimization, and what-if analysis.

  • Industries
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Industry-related topics
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Chinese
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa -
  • Americas -
  • Asia -
  • Europe -
  • Oceania -
Benefits Explainable strategic decision support
Compare multiple scenarios and choose the supply chain strategy that balances cost, service level, and risk.
Smarter supply chain design
Optimize locations, flows, and inventory policies to build the most efficient supply chain network.
Risk-resilient decisions
Stress-test your supply chains by simulating disruptions such as supplier failures, tariff policy changes, or transport delays.
Key features
Scenario and experiment management: run and compare multiple supply chain scenarios to evaluate strategic alternatives and investment decisions.
Supply chain digital twin: create a representation of your entire supply chain network, including facilities, transportation, and inventory policies.
Risk modeling/mitigation: simulate unexpected events such as supplier disruptions, port congestion, or demand volatility to understand their impact.
Data integration: import supply chain data from Excel spreadsheets, databases, and enterprise systems to quickly build realistic models.
Visualization and analytics: use detailed maps, dashboards, and charts to clearly communicate supply chain performance and scenario results.
Optimization + simulation: combine advanced optimization algorithms and simulation modeling for more reliable and explainable strategic decisions.

Customer stories

Improved beverage supply chain for Danone-Waters in Mexico

Danone-Waters Mexico faced a strategic challenge to determine if its existing manufacturing network could support anticipated growth.

Freight planning tool yields 3,700% ROI

A North American pulp and paper manufacturer used manual transportation planning, limiting responses to changing costs, demand, and disruptions.

Coca-Cola supply chain optimization project

Coca-Cola İçecek launched a supply chain optimization project to address rising transportation costs and growing complexity.

Optimizing a top automotive OEM’s aftermarket supply chain

A major international OEM faced increasing complexity in managing its European automotive aftermarket supply chain.
Demonstrations anyLogistix overview
Discover how anyLogistix can help you optimize supply chain design, improve operational efficiency, and enhance performance through advanced analytics
anyLogistix video tour
Discover demos, hot-wo videos, and customer presentations from the anyLogistix Conference.

Additional Resources

Case studies

Learn how companies around the world use anyLogistix
anyLogistix technical datasheet

The anyLogistix technical datasheet provides a full list of the software's key features and functionality.
anyLogistix Sandbox

anyLogistix Sandbox is a trial online version of anyLogistix, available immediately after registration on the website.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.