Presidio's Managed Security Service delivers continuous threat detection and response powered by IBM QRadar. Our 24x7 SOC monitors, analyzes, and responds to security events across on-premises, private cloud, and hybrid environments. We deploy collectors to ingest and normalize logs from critical assets across your infrastructure, providing real-time alerting, detailed reporting, and a customer portal for full visibility and control.
In a world where cyber threats are relentless and ever-evolving, you and your organization need more than just protection—you need certainty.