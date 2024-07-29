Presidio's Managed Security Service delivers continuous threat detection and response powered by IBM QRadar. Our 24x7 SOC monitors, analyzes, and responds to security events across on-premises, private cloud, and hybrid environments. We deploy collectors to ingest and normalize logs from critical assets across your infrastructure, providing real-time alerting, detailed reporting, and a customer portal for full visibility and control.



Industries

Banking

Automotive

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Electronics

Insurance

Consumer products

Education

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Hospitality

Social services

Airlines

Federal government

Financial services

Food service

Government

Industrials

Manufacturing

Public sector and NGOs

Public transport

Technology (Industry)

Transportation Topics

Cybersecurity Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Europe - Ireland