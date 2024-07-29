Managed Security Service

Provided by Arkphire Security Limited
Presidio’s Managed Security Service Offers 24/7 monitoring by analyst using IBM QRadar SIEM solution to detect and respond to threats in real time.
Overview

Presidio's Managed Security Service delivers continuous threat detection and response powered by IBM QRadar. Our 24x7 SOC monitors, analyzes, and responds to security events across on-premises, private cloud, and hybrid environments. We deploy collectors to ingest and normalize logs from critical assets across your infrastructure, providing real-time alerting, detailed reporting, and a customer portal for full visibility and control.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Hospitality
  • Social services
  • Airlines
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Food service
  • Government
  • Industrials
  • Manufacturing
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Public transport
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Topics
  • Cybersecurity
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Ireland
Benefits Strengthen Security
Our dedicated 24x7 SOC continuously monitors your SIEM, rapidly detecting and responding to threats to reduce risk and impact.
Improve Compliance
Continuous monitoring, log retention, and audit-ready reporting to support regulatory and industry requirements.
Lower Risk
24x7 real-time detection and response reduce attack success rates and limit operational and reputational impact.
Enhance Visibility
Centralized log collection and correlation provide full visibility across your critical assets and threat landscape.
Reduce Operational Burden
Offload SIEM management to our SOC experts, freeing internal teams to focus on core business priorities.
Key features
24x7 SOC Monitoring – Continuous event analysis and real-time alerting by experienced security analysts.
Broad Log Integration – Collects, parses, and normalizes logs from diverse technologies to ensure consistent visibility and accurate threat detection.
Advanced Threat Correlation – Leverages IBM QRadar analytics to identify known and emerging threats.
Custom Reporting & Portal – Detailed reports and secure portal access for visibility, investigation, and response.

Additional Resources

Cybersecurity

In a world where cyber threats are relentless and ever-evolving, you and your organization need more than just protection—you need certainty.
About Presidio

Presidio is here to guide your digital journey and help you navigate the fast-changing tech landscape. Our experts reduce risk and get things done.

Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.