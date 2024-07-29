Banking planning tool

Provided by Solvership d.o.o.
Planning Model for Financial Institutions – designed for the way banks plan.
Overview

Banking for planning solution, based on IBM Planning Analytics, is built specifically for the banking sector. It delivers a transparent, efficient, and well-structured planning process — from budgeting and forecasting to profitability analysis and reporting.

Benefits Unified planning across all departments
Banking planning tool enables unified planning across all departments in your organisation
Top-down and bottom-up planning flexibility
You are flexible in the way how you perform planning.
Automated data quality checks and workflows
The tool will automatically check quality of your data and validate the worksflows.
Faster forecasting and reporting cycles
With our Banking planning tool your forecasting ability will be quicker.
Key features
Up to 26+ predefined dimensions, fully extendable for banking data structures
Top-down and bottom-up planning supported for bank-specific structures
Multiple scenarios and unlimited versions for budgets and forecasts
Workflow-based governance – aligned with controllers and business owners
Integrated view of P&L, Balance Sheet, and Portfolio
Flexible integration (flat files or direct connections to source systems)

