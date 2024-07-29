Banking planning tool

Banking for planning solution, based on IBM Planning Analytics, is built specifically for the banking sector. It delivers a transparent, efficient, and well-structured planning process — from budgeting and forecasting to profitability analysis and reporting.
- Topics
- Analytics
- Industry-related topics
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - United States of America, Canada
- Europe - Austria, Åland Islands, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ukraine, Switzerland, Sweden, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, Serbia, Romania, Republic of Moldova, San Marino, Portugal, Poland, Norway, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Montenegro, Monaco, Malta, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Jersey, Italy, Isle of Man, Ireland, Iceland, Hungary, Holy See, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Greece, Germany, France, Finland, Faroe Islands, Estonia, Denmark, Croatia, Czechia, Bulgaria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Andorra, Albania, Belarus