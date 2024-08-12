Visual ONE

Visual ONE aggregates operational, performance, and capacity metrics from physical and virtual infrastructure across hybrid environments.
Overview

The integration is powered via the Cloudability API library, allowing Visual ONE to extract cost, usage, and optimization insights from Cloudability and enrich them with Clear’s broader observability context.

Benefits Cost Reduction and Optimization
Helps businesses cut waste by identifying unused or underutilized storage and cloud resources, leading to improved ROI.
Proactive Downtime Prevention
Utilizes predictive analytics & automated monitoring to detect potential, hidden, or early-stage risks in the IT infrastructure before outages.
Unified Visibility & Efficiency
Consolidates data from multi-vendor, hybrid env. (on-prem, cloud, virtual) into a single, easy-to-use dashboard, reducing time spent on reporting.
Key features
Unified Infrastructure Monitoring
Predictive Analytics & Capacity Planning: providing actionable insights for future resource needs.
Cost Optimization (FinOps): Identifies unused, over-provisioned, or orphaned resources, offering detailed reports to reduce wasted spending.
