Provided by Cortell Australia Pty Ltd
Out of the Box, pre built, end to end Budget, Forecast, Planning, Financial consolidation, Actuals and KPI product, with rapid ROI and time to value.
Overview

CoreEPM provides an end-to-end, integrated, high-impact, low-risk path to modernization for the Office of Finance, with rapid ROI and Time to Value.It enables finance teams to break free from the cycle of repetitive tasks and adopt a model of continuous performance improvement. CoreEPM delivers the functionality and flexibility required without the complexity, cost, or time associated with traditional tools and approaches, but with the strength, security and performance of Planning Analytics.

Benefits Rapid Time to Value - reducing 18 months bespoke build to weeks.
CoreEPM is purpose built. It delivers more capability than a traditional 18 month bespoke build within weeks bringing value ot Finance instantly.
Low cost and alignment with business value.
CoreEPM removes the cost and risk associated with long tern project delivery. Annual low subscription aligns with the value and benefits realization.
Reduces reliance on scarce and costly resources
CoreEPM reduces the need to employ consulting organisations on a long term basis, or employ costly internal staff to maintain and manage the system.
Continuously updated and improved
CoreEPM is continuously updated with new features and functions as the product and underlying platform evolves to meet client requirements.
Embrace and fast track your AI adoption in a governed and controlled way
CoreEPM provides a rich AI experience for the Office of Finance. The governance and controls of CoreEPM deliver a curated environment for AI adoption
90% of what you need - out of the box.
CoreEPM delivers 90% of your core financial requirements out of the box, leaving you to focus on the 10% you need to complete the picture.
Key features
Integrated Financial Consolidation, across multiple COA, Currencies and roll up reporting entities.
100+ pre built financial reports for Cash flow, Balance Sheet, P&L and variance reporting across group, entity, division or department as required.
KPI metrics module that integrates financial and non financial data to produce volumetric and non GL related data metrics for business analysis.

