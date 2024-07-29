IBM Integrated Zero Trust Security Architecture

Provided by YIPINTSOI NEXT COMPANY LIMITED
IBM based zero-trust solution delivers unified identity, data, and threat protection with continuous monitoring, automation and compliance.
Overview

We are an IBM solution provider specializing in secure, scalable enterprise platforms. Our expertise covers IBM Security, hybrid cloud, and data protection solutions, helping organizations implement zero-trust architectures, protect critical data, and manage identity and access across complex environments. We deliver end-to-end services including solution design, implementation, integration, and ongoing support, enabling clients to improve security posture, operational efficiency.

Benefits Key benefit of IBM-based zero-trust solution
- Unified Zero-Trust Control - Automated Threat Response - Compliance & Audit Readiness
Stronger Security Posture
Continuous verification and least-privilege access reduce attack surfaces across hybrid environments.
Faster Incident Response
Real-time monitoring and automated actions enable rapid detection, containment, and recovery from threats.
Simplified Compliance Management
Centralized governance, logging, and reporting support audit readiness and regulatory compliance.
Key features
Unified Identity and Access Control Centralized SSO, MFA, and policy-based access across hybrid environments.
Integrated Privileged and Data Security Secure privileged access, secrets management, and real-time sensitive data monitoring.
Intelligent Threat Detection and Response Centralized log correlation with automated detection and incident response capabilities.
