Die Finanzplanung gehört zu den Bereichen mit dem größten ungenutzten Potenzial für KI. Prognosen und Datenvalidierung sind komplex und zeitintensiv – lassen sich jedoch durch KI deutlich vereinfachen. Die zugrunde liegenden KI-Ansätze sind skalierbar auf die gesamte Unternehmensplanung. KI-Infusion steigert Effizienz, Genauigkeit und Entscheidungsqualität und schafft nachhaltigen Mehrwert durch Produktivitätsgewinne.Intito Vision vereint diese Ansätze in einer Lösung.
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Consumer products
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Professional Services
- Healthcare providers
- Construction and engineering
- Agriculture
- Hospitality
- Machinery
- Public safety and policing
- Social services
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Sports
- Airlines
- Federal government
- Financial services
- Food service
- Freight and logistics
- Government
- Industrials
- IT consulting
- Lodging
- Manufacturing
- NGOs
- Public sector and NGOs
- Public transport
- Railway
- Real estate agents and brokers
- Real estate development and management
- Software and platform applications
- Technology (Industry)
- Transportation
- Travel services
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Analytics
- Cloud
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- German
- English
- Spanish
- French
- Regions and countries supported
- Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Denmark, Czechia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Ireland, Iceland, Hungary, Holy See, Guernsey, Greece, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Jersey, Italy, Åland Islands, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ukraine, Switzerland, Sweden, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, Serbia, San Marino, Romania, Republic of Moldova, Portugal, Poland, Norway, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Montenegro, Monaco, Malta, Luxembourg