GAWRPA sfrutta l'RPA per automatizzare attività operative ripetitive, simulando l'interazione umana con gli applicativi. Questo porta a performance migliorate (fino a 15 volte più veloce) e riduzione dell'errore umano. Integrata con Watsonx Orchestrate, la soluzione incorpora anche capacità di Agentic AI, potenziando ulteriormente l'automazione. I vantaggi chiave includono: abbattimento dei costi, operatività H24/7, rapida scalabilità e incremento della capacità produttiva con basso impatto IT.
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Consumer products
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Professional Services
- Healthcare providers
- Construction and engineering
- Agriculture
- Hospitality
- Machinery
- Public safety and policing
- Social services
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Sports
- Airlines
- Federal government
- Financial services
- Food service
- Freight and logistics
- Government
- Industrials
- IT consulting
- Lodging
- Manufacturing
- NGOs
- Public sector and NGOs
- Public transport
- Railway
- Real estate agents and brokers
- Real estate development and management
- Software and platform applications
- Technology (Industry)
- Transportation
- Travel services
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Automation
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Italian
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Europe - Italy