GAWRPA unisce RPA e Agentic AI (via Watsonx Orchestrate) per automatizzare processi 24/7, garantendo velocità (fino a 15x), riduzione errori e costi.
Overview

GAWRPA sfrutta l'RPA per automatizzare attività operative ripetitive, simulando l'interazione umana con gli applicativi. Questo porta a performance migliorate (fino a 15 volte più veloce) e riduzione dell'errore umano. Integrata con Watsonx Orchestrate, la soluzione incorpora anche capacità di Agentic AI, potenziando ulteriormente l'automazione. I vantaggi chiave includono: abbattimento dei costi, operatività H24/7, rapida scalabilità e incremento della capacità produttiva con basso impatto IT.

Benefits Abbattimento costi del processo
Riduzione significativa dei costi operativi tramite l'automazione dei compiti ripetitivi e ad alta intensità di manodopera.
Incremento capacità produttiva
I bot lavorano 24/7/365, aumentando notevolmente il volume di lavoro gestito.
Riduzione dell’errore Umano
L'esecuzione è precisa e ripetibile, eliminando gli errori tipici della gestione manuale.
Riduzione dei tempi di lavoro
Le attività vengono eseguite fino a 15 volte più velocemente rispetto all'operatore umano.
Key features
Scalabilità e rapida integrazione Estende rapidamente le capacità di automazione a nuovi processi con integrazione IT minima.
Basso impatto IT Richiede risorse IT ridotte e si integra senza modificare i sistemi applicativi esistenti.
Elementi e Soluzioni riutilizzabili I componenti automatizzati possono essere riutilizzati su più flussi di lavoro, massimizzando l'investimento.
Operatività H24/7 Il sistema è operativo e monitorato costantemente, garantendo disponibilità totale.
